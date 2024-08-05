Leta Lindley wins title with record lap





Leta Lindley left the LPGA at age 40 to spend more time with her two young children, Cole, 8, and Reese, 6. That was a dozen years ago. On Sunday at Fox Chapel Golf Club, Lindley’s adult son Cole burst into tears, overcome with pure joy as he watched his mother have the round of her life at the sixth U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

Lindley, 52, started the day five shots behind but birdied four of six holes to begin a charge Sunday that never slowed down. With husband Matt Plagmann on the bag, just like old times, Lindley hit 18 greens in regulation and had what she called a phenomenal day of putting for a two-shot victory over evening leader Kaori Yamamoto, who shot a par 71.

“I've dreamed of this day for so long,” Lindley said, now three years shy of turning 50, “and I pictured myself lifting that trophy and winning that championship, and I dared to dream big.

Lindley finished the championship with a score of 9 under par, finishing with a championship record of 7 under par 64 at Fox Chapel. While the weather marred much of the championship, with 5 inches of rain on the course, the sun broke through Sunday and Lindley, who once described herself as the “little engine that could,” got to work, doing yoga breaths around the course to combat the feeling of nausea.

Lindley entered the day in a tie for second with LPGA Hall of Famers Annika Sorenstam and Juli Inkster, as well as Japan's Mikino Kubo. But by the time Lindley turned the tide, she had erased a five-shot deficit and taken control of the tournament.

“I don’t think anyone would have thought to write this kind of story for me,” Lindley said of her record. “I’ve always been an underdog, sneaky, under-the-radar player. I dared to dream a lot bigger this season than I did when I was playing on the LPGA Tour.”

Yamamoto, who set the 36-hole scoring record for this championship at 8-under, caddied for a friend last year at this event and had to go through qualifying to get into the field at Fox Chapel. She birdied her final two holes to finish alone in second place.

Lindley briefly roomed with Sorenstam at the University of Arizona and was grouped with her teammate in the final round. Sorenstam, who won this championship in her 2021 debut, closed with a 71 to finish in fourth place, seven shots back.

“I'm disappointed in myself,” Sorenstam said, “but having said that, she played extremely well today. It just wasn't enough.”

Lindley and Plagmann first met in a parking lot in Tucson, Arizona. A fired-up Lindley was throwing her clubs and shoes into the trunk of a car when Plagmann, smitten at first sight, stopped to cheer her on.

Plagmann was there to compete for Scottsdale Community College in a tournament, while Lindley had just lost a playoff game to the University of Arizona team. Lindley was apparently not in the mood to flirt, but Plagmann went home that night and told his father that he had met the girl he was going to marry.

Now, after 18 years together on the LPGA and 28 years of marriage, they will celebrate a major championship victory tonight in Pittsburgh with their son Cole.

Lindley, who has surpassed the $3 million mark in career earnings on the tour, won the 2008 Corning Classic after 295 starts on the LPGA Tour. At the time of their victory, the family of four was traveling across the country with two young children in a GMC conversion van, defying the odds.

The 5-foot-4 Lindley has carried a big smile and six woods in her bag for most of her LPGA career and relied on her accuracy and a deft short game to always hold on to her card.

For the past three years, Lindley, who is now an instructor in South Florida, has placed encouraging Post-It notes on her mirror at home and on her calendar, reading “US Senior Women’s Open Champion.” You can do it! Why not you?

One person who always believed in herself, of course, was Plagmann.

“The joke around the house was that Dad just carried the bag, which is absolutely not true,” Lindley said. “He’s literally the better half of me. He knows exactly what to say to bring out the best in me on and off the golf course. He’s truly a secret weapon and my 15th club in the bag. So I share that with him, and all the hard work. We did this together.”

As for what’s next, Lindley said she will immediately begin speed training to prepare for the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills, a perk of victory. She’s also excited to return to San Diego, where she grew up, for the 2025 U.S. Senior Women’s Open at San Diego Country Club.

“There are times when I'm working really hard and I'm in a bunker and it feels like 120 degrees or I'm nauseous coming into the tournament and I'm wondering what I'm doing,” Lindley said.

But it was all worth it, all those days of blood, sweat and tears to win this championship. It was worth every minute, every hour that I put into it.

