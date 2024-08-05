UK riots update: Emergency COBRA meeting today; Farage 'appalled' by violence – says military should be considered | UK News





Riots and unrest have been witnessed in cities across Britain over the past six days.

The riots began in Southport on Tuesday, a day after a stabbing in the Merseyside town left three girls dead.

Violent protesters, many from outside the town, threw bricks, set fires and bottles at police and a local mosque, injuring more than 50 police officers.

Police at the time said many of the rioters had far-right sympathies, and the prime minister has since described the escalating violence as “far-right violence”.

Since then, protests have taken place in London, Rotherham, Middlesbrough, Liverpool, Bolton and Northern Ireland.

Why did they start?

On Monday, nine-year-old Alice DaSilva Agiar, six-year-old Bebe King and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe were attacked and killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport.

Eight other children and two adults were also injured.

A 17-year-old boy originally from Cardiff was arrested but Merseyside Police were initially unable to legally reveal his name because he was under 18.

False claims began to circulate online, including the false suggestion that he was an asylum seeker. Some suggested that the suspect arrived in the UK by boat last year, which was also incorrect.

He was also mistakenly referred to as a “Muslim immigrant” and falsely gave himself the name “Ali al-Shaqati.”

Amidst all this speculation, the court lifted the anonymity requirement and the suspect's name was revealed to be Axel Rudakubana, born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents.

He appeared in court on three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a sharp object.

The names of far-right figures fueled the rumors.

These rumours were fuelled by the names of far-right figures including Tommy Robinson and Andrew Tate.

MP Nigel Farage questioned whether police were telling the truth when they said the attack was “not terror-related”.

“The police say it was not a terrorist incident, just as they said the stabbing of an Army lieutenant colonel in uniform on Kent Street was not a terrorist incident,” the Reform leader said. “I wonder if the truth is being hidden from us. I don't know the answer to that question, but I think it's a fair and legitimate question.”

In the days that followed, anti-immigrant mobs went on a campaign of vandalism in towns and cities across the country, targeting mosques, libraries and community counselling centres.

A hotel housing refugees was attacked over the weekend.

Sir Keir Starmer vowed those involved in the riots would “feel the full force of the law” and said those involved in “acts of far-right violence” would regret their actions.

Counter-protests took place in many places, with far more protests than the far right, sometimes resulting in clashes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-riots-latest-far-right-southport-live-13186819 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos