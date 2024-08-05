U.S. swimmers win gold on final day of Olympic competition





After nine days of competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the U.S. swimming team managed to win the most medals and golds in the pool. But the crucial gold medals were not won until the very last day.

In total, U.S. swimmers collected 28 medals, including eight golds, a far cry from the 30 medals, including 11 golds, they won in Tokyo 2020 and the 30 medals and 16 golds they won in London 2012. “I don’t think we’re getting worse, per se,” Caleb Dressel, who competed in the men’s 50 freestyle, said of the U.S.’s final tally. “Other countries are becoming very dominant, it’s just that the U.S. and Australia are the two most recognizable. The wealth has just been spread out.”

The final night of swimming competition at La Défense Arena was an up-and-down night for the team. Gretchen Walsh missed out on a medal after finishing just 0.01 seconds off the podium in the women's 50m freestyle. Her teammate, Simone Manuel, failed to qualify for the final.

Minutes later, however, Bobby Finke re-energized the team by setting a world record in the 1,500 meters, the longest race in a pool at the Olympics, with a blistering pace that put him in the lead within the first 50 meters.

Men's 1500m Freestyle gold medalist Bobby Finke of Team USA during the awards ceremony at Paris La Défense Arena during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. Stephen McCarthy Sportsfile via Getty Images

“At 300m, I was maybe a step ahead and I thought, 'I can't let go. I can't be the guy who gets run over after running so hard,'” Finke said, referring to his thrilling race strategy at the last Olympics, where he came from third and even fourth in the last 100m to the last 50m to win gold. Finke was unable to defend his Olympic 800m title in Paris, where he won silver, so he was motivated to defend his 1,500m gold.

He also knew that before his race, no U.S. men's swimmer had won gold in Paris. “I was reading all the articles and all the comments,” he said. “I like to read that stuff, it motivates me. I knew before the race that I was the last individual swimmer on the men's team. But the world is moving faster, and I think that's a really good thing, a really healthy thing for the sport.”

In the final relays, the Americans were unable to outrun China, which won its first gold medal in the 4x100m medley relay by just 0.55 seconds over the Americans. The United States holds both the Olympic and world records in this event, and has not lost it in 15 Olympic Games (not counting the boycotted 1980 Games) until Paris. France won the bronze thanks to the country's new swimming star, Leon Marchand, who swam the breaststroke and thrilled the crowd by beating American Nic Fink.

“It was a close race, and it came down to the final stretch, and they had four good splits, and we had four good splits, and they were faster; it's as simple as that,” said Dressel, who swam the butterfly leg.

China’s victory comes amid concerns raised by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency about testing standards after more than a dozen Chinese swimmers tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs before the Tokyo Games but were cleared by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to compete after the agency accepted an explanation that the drug came from contaminated food the athletes had eaten. For their part, U.S. swimmers have avoided addressing the issue, stressing that they support efforts to strengthen a system that ensures a level playing field. Our athletes’ committees and leaders have said it raises questions about the system and that it’s not enough. [the World Anti Doping Agency] “They're doing everything they can,” said Fink, a member of the U.S. relay team. “I have nothing against the athletes who compete, but when a group of anti-doping agencies say, 'Hey, what was the process?' [of confirming the positive tests] And how it works, and that kind of thing, it highlights red flags. So we want more clarity and transparency.

The Americans continued to dominate the relay event, winning gold and setting a world record. Of the 20 times the United States has competed in the Olympics, the Americans have won 15 times and taken silver the other five. Walsh, who swam the butterfly leg of the relay minutes after competing in the 50 freestyle, said Finkes' 1,500 swim was electric and “gave me energy for the relay.”

Team USA's Caeleb Dressel competes in the Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Final on day nine of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Paris La Défense Arena.Quinn RooneyGetty Images

But for other swimmers, these Games have been emotional. Dressel couldn’t swim fast enough to reach the final of the 100m butterfly, the event he won in Tokyo and in which he holds both the Olympic and world records. He has spoken openly about his mental health struggles that led him to withdraw from the 2022 world championships and take eight to nine months off from swimming. After learning he wouldn’t defend his title in Paris, Dressel broke down in tears.

On the women's side, Alex Walsh finished third in the women's 200m individual medley and looked to join teammate Kate Douglass, who won silver, for a medal but was disqualified for an illegal backstroke turn in the breaststroke.

Gold medalist Katie Ledecky of Team USA swims during the Women's 800m Freestyle Final on day eight of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mustafa Ciftci Anadolu via Getty Images

But for Katie Ledecky and Torri Huske, the pool was kinder. Ledecky defended her 800 and 1,500 freestyle titles, continuing her dominance in the long-distance events. Huske, who narrowly missed a medal in the 100 butterfly in Tokyo and won a silver in the 400 medley relay at these Games, collected five medals in Paris — three gold, including in the 100 butterfly, and two silver. “I had a really tough summer last year and I knew those weren’t the best races I could have,” she said. She took a year off from Stanford University to focus on swimming and give herself the recovery time she needed to compete at her full potential. The decision paid off in Paris. “After my experience at the last Games, it really made me realise how difficult it is to get a medal at the Olympics,” she said. “I think I was a little naive at first. [Tokyo]; I felt like I was on Team USA, and Team USA always wins medals, so if I put my hand on the wall, I'll be on the podium. But it's a lot harder than that. I know how hard it is to win a medal, so I'm really grateful to be here. 1722847909.

The American swimmers will leave Paris hungry, but knowing the world is catching up. “I think it’s a good thing for the sport,” Finke said of the strong swimmers from countries like China, France and Italy. “It shows how far the sport has come. And how far it can go.”

