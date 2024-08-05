First images of season 2 of “Last of Us”, prequel to Games of Thrones, broadcast by HBO





HBO has released previews for several new and highly anticipated series, including the second season of The Last of Us and the first season of the Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The trailer (below) was released ahead of the House of the Dragon season two finale, and also included footage from The White Lotus season 3 and IT spinoff series It: Welcome to Derry, as well as new superhero parody The Franchise and upcoming seasons of The Gilded Age and And Just Like That… and more.

Other shows in the mix include season 3 of Industry, the fourth and final season of My Brilliant Friend, DC Universe adult animated series Creature Commandos, Dune spinoff drama Dune: Prophecy and The Batman spinoff series The Penguin.

There's also footage from the Wise Guy documentary David Chase and The Sopranos, which examines the life and career of The Sopranos creator, as well as new Max originals The Pitt, starring Noah Wyle, and JJ Abrams drama Duster, starring Rachel Hilson and Josh Holloway.

Several of the “big” titles will debut in 2025, including The Last of Us season 2, Welcome to Derry, Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and …And Just Like That season 3.

But a few of the shows are imminent, including the return of Industry (August 11), The Franchise (later this year) and The Penguin (September 19).

