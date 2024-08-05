Houthi rebels attack container ship, claim to have shot down US drone





Dubai, United Arab Emirates

A missile attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels hit a Liberian-flagged container ship sailing through the Gulf of Aden, authorities said Sunday, the group's first attack since Israeli airstrikes targeted them.

The rebels separately said they shot down another U.S. spy drone on Sunday, later releasing footage of the plane's wreckage on the mountainside.

The Houthis have not explained why they halted their attacks on ships using the Red Sea corridor for two weeks after they began in November, citing Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. But the resumption comes after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, the Houthis' main benefactor, amid renewed fears that the war could spiral into a regional conflict.

Saturday’s attack occurred about 225 kilometers (140 miles) southeast of Aden, in a part of the Gulf of Aden that has been the scene of numerous Houthi attacks. It hit the Groton container ship just above its waterline, causing minor damage, said the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC), a multinational coalition overseen by the U.S. Navy. An earlier missile attack had missed the ship, the JMIC said.

“All crew members are safe,” the center said. “The ship has been diverted to a nearby port.”

The Groton had left Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. The Groton's Greek management did not respond to a request for comment.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the Houthi military spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack in a pre-recorded statement Sunday afternoon.

The rebels have targeted more than 70 ships with missiles and drones in a campaign that has killed four sailors. They have since seized one ship and sunk two others. Other missiles and drones have been intercepted by a U.S.-led coalition in the Red Sea or crashed before reaching their targets.

The Houthis say their attacks target ships linked to Israel, the United States or Britain, part of the rebels' campaign they say is aimed at ending the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the war, including some bound for Iran.

In the case of the Groton, JMIC said the vessel “was targeted due to other vessels in its corporate structure recently calling at Israel.”

The Houthis have also launched drones and missiles toward Israel, including a July 19 attack that killed one person and wounded 10 others in Tel Aviv. Israel responded the next day with airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled port city of Hodeida, hitting fuel depots and power plants, killing and wounding several people, according to the rebels.

Since then, there have been no reports of attacks on ships using the Red Sea Corridor, which connects Asia and the Middle East to Europe via the Suez Canal. Since November, Houthi attacks have disrupted the $1 trillion worth of goods that pass through the region each year, while triggering the most intense fighting the U.S. Navy has seen since World War II.

Saree also claimed in his statement that the Houthis had shot down a US MQ-9 spy drone over Saada province. Shortly after that statement, the rebels released footage of the downed plane, showing Houthi supporters, including children, climbing on the wreckage and pointing at what appeared to be missiles the drone was carrying.

The U.S. Defense Department said it was aware of the allegation and was investigating, without providing further details.

Since the start of Yemen's civil war in 2014, when the Houthis took control of much of the country's north and its capital, Sanaa, the U.S. military has lost several drones to the rebels, while others may have been lost to the CIA. No military identification marks are visible on the downed drone in the footage.

The MQ-9 drones, known as Reapers, cost about $30 million each. They can fly at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet (about 15,000 meters) and have an endurance of up to 24 hours before needing to land.

Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran has raised fears of a further escalation in the war between Israel and Hamas. The US military has already announced that it will deploy a squadron of jet fighters to the Middle East and maintain an aircraft carrier in the region.

The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group will enter the Middle East to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, which is in the Gulf of Oman. Other ships are in the Mediterranean Sea with a detachment of Marines in case regional evacuations are necessary.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the US military's Central Command said its forces had destroyed a Houthi missile and launcher in Yemen.

The Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which left 1,200 dead and 250 taken hostage, sparked the war. Since then, Israel has killed at least 39,580 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and 590 in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian health officials.

