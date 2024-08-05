How the United States Could Create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve





A bitcoin stash is an interesting idea, but more complicated than it first seems… [+]

Getty Images

With former President Donald Trump and Senator Lummis (R-WY) announcing plans to establish a strategic reserve of bitcoin and/or establish a bitcoin policy for the U.S. government to follow, the topic has moved from abstract to more concrete. Whether it’s the growing importance of cryptocurrencies as an issue for swing voters, the continued rise in the price of bitcoin and other cryptoassets, or the rise of tokenized assets by TradFi institutions, the fact remains that cryptocurrencies have quickly become a major political issue. However, even with this increased visibility, these announcements have sparked significant debate in political and financial circles. As bitcoin has moved from a financial instrument closely associated with the margins of the financial world to one embraced by the largest financial institutions, the geopolitical implications have grown alongside its market capitalization.

The likelihood of the United States or other major economic powers around the world codifying a strategic reserve of bitcoin (or other cryptocurrencies) remains somewhat unlikely, but bitcoin’s rise to political prominence has made it at least possible. With organizations investing in bitcoin and allocating capital to crypto assets more generally as a diversification tool, it’s logical to conclude that nations will follow El Salvador’s lead. The fact that the U.S. debt has reached (and now exceeds) $35 trillion reinforces the urgency of finding a way to address the growing debt or develop assets that could be used to offset this growing burden.

Let’s take a look at some of the things policymakers should keep in mind and investors should be aware of as the possibility of a strategic bitcoin reserve moves forward.

The United States already has a strategic reserve

What might surprise investors and policy experts who aren’t immersed in the cryptocurrency debate is that the United States could establish a strategic reserve of bitcoin almost immediately with minimal additional expenditure. While the exact number has fluctuated slightly over time due to additional sales and seizures, the U.S. government remains one of the largest holders of bitcoin in the world, with over 200,000 bitcoins currently in custody. Notably, the U.S. government has already generated millions in profits from these holdings through repeated sales of bitcoins directly on exchanges.

Although multiple agencies, including the head of the IRS’s Cyber ​​and Forensic Services Section, have repeatedly denied the existence of a profit motive or market-driven strategy, the facts remain uncontested. The Bitcoin Strategic Reserve bill proposed by Sen. Lummis (R-WY) calls for the U.S. bitcoin stockpile to eventually reach 1 million coins, but the U.S. is already well on its way to reaching that goal, even though the acquisition of those bitcoins was not done with that intention in mind.

As is often the case with major political changes, political and geopolitical considerations prove more complex than market forces.

Making Bitcoin a reserve asset could hurt it

One of the underlying appeals of bitcoin is that the asset itself is decentralized and distributed in nature. Designating bitcoin as a strategic asset of the United States would, by default, lead to more centralization and overt government oversight and control over bitcoin. Given the leadership of the US dollar and the size of the US federal debt market, the federal government might have an incentive to print/issue dollars to buy more bitcoin. Given that the appeal of bitcoin is to serve as a hedge against inflation, having the US government print dollars to acquire more bitcoin seems counterproductive to that goal.

By treating bitcoin as a strategic asset and deliberately acquiring it as part of U.S. policy, government policy seeking to elevate bitcoin could end up damaging many of the fundamental qualities that made bitcoin attractive in the first place.

Using a reserve asset is complicated

As U.S. debt continues to climb and recently surpassed $35 trillion, one of the main reasons behind the promotion of bitcoin as a strategic asset is the ability of bitcoin holdings to repay U.S. debt. As appealing as this idea may be, the practicality of 1) centralizing bitcoin as a strategic asset, 2) using bitcoin holdings to repay debt, and 3) not expecting other factors to influence bitcoin price/liquidity makes this idea less than ideal.

Reserve assets, whether in the form of commodities, currencies, or digital assets, are politically and economically difficult to deploy. From a strictly geopolitical perspective, the power of the United States to develop and manage a strategic reserve of bitcoin would lie in the indirect benefits that such an approach would bring. The adoption of bitcoin, digital assets, and the digitization that accompanies the adoption of these technologies will lead to improvements in energy management, fiscal policy, and the financial system as a whole.

Bitcoin as a strategic asset is a powerful idea, an idea whose time has come, but it is a concept and an idea that must be managed thoughtfully and carefully to ensure that the anticipated results become reality.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/digital-assets/2024/08/04/how-the-us-could-establish-a-strategic-bitcoin-reserve/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos