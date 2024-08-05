UK and European stock markets fall on US fears





European stock markets fell on Monday following sharp declines in Asia amid fears of a slowdown in the US economy.

In London, the FTSE 100 index fell 2.1% while in Paris the CAC-40 fell 2.2% and Frankfurt's DAX slid 2.4%.

Earlier, Asian markets fell, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 12.4% or 4,451 points, the biggest point drop in history.

The announcement comes as weak U.S. jobs figures released on Friday raised concerns about the world's largest economy.

At the same time, the yen has strengthened against the U.S. dollar since the Bank of Japan raised interest rates last week, making Tokyo stocks more expensive for foreign investors.

Stock markets in Taiwan, South Korea, India, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai all fell.

Weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data has fueled speculation that the U.S. economy is slowing.

At the same time, the US Federal Reserve delayed cutting its interest rates last week, unlike other central banks such as the Bank of England.

Although the Bank of England's first interest rate cut in more than four years is widely seen as a sign that the British economy is turning a corner, concerns about the US economy may spook markets around the world.

Some also worry that stocks of technology companies, particularly those focused on artificial intelligence (AI), have been overvalued and are now facing difficulties.

Intel announced massive layoffs and disappointing financial results last week, and some are speculating that rival Nvidia, which makes AI chips, will delay its latest launch.

The US Nasdaq index, which includes a large number of technology companies, hit a record high last month but fell about 10% last week in what is known as a “correction”.

At the same time, Berkshire Hathaway, the company of veteran American investor Warren Buffett, revealed that it had sold about half of its stake in the American technology giant Apple.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 1.5% on Friday, and the S&P 500 ended down 1.8%.

'Too much'

Tomochika Kitaoka, chief equity strategist at Nomura Securities, said concerns about the U.S. economic slowdown were “too strong.”

“But the [Japanese] “The market has become nervous after the Bank of Japan's rate hike as it believes the domestic economy is not strong enough to justify the rate hike.”

Unlike other central banks, the Bank of Japan raised interest rates last week to their highest level since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Inflation in Japan rose more than expected in June, while the economy contracted in the first three months of the year due to a weaker yen and weak household spending.

The Japanese currency has strengthened by more than 10% against the US dollar over the past month.

A stronger yen makes Japanese products more expensive and, therefore, less attractive to potential foreign buyers.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, stock markets fell between 1.4% and 8%.

Cryptocurrencies also fell. Bitcoin fell to around $50,000, its lowest level since February.

Unemployment

The sharp fall in US stock prices on Friday followed weak employment data.

In July, U.S. employers added 114,000 jobs, far fewer than expected, while the unemployment rate rose from 4.1% to 4.3%.

The figures raise concerns that a long-running jobs boom in the United States may be coming to an end.

That has fueled speculation about when — and how much — the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.

Simon French, chief economist and research director at Panmure Liberum, said it was not yet clear whether the jobs figures were an aberration due to Hurricane Beryl in July or the first sign that businesses were hiring fewer workers.

The most recent data showed that the U.S. economy grew by 2.8% annually.

As for whether the US is heading for a slowdown, Shanti Kelemen, investment director at M&G Wealth, told the BBC's Today programme it could go either way.

“You can cherry-pick evidence to create a positive story, you can also cherry-pick evidence to create a negative story,” she said.

“I don't think it's universally pointing in one direction at the moment.

