Rapper Flavor Flav Explains Why He Decided To Sponsor The U.S. Women's Water Polo Team : NPR





NPR's Juana Summers talks to rapper Flavor Flav about his decision to sponsor the U.S. women's water polo team at the 2024 Olympics.

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

The Olympics always throw up big surprises, and one of the biggest surprises this year is an unlikely duo: the U.S. women's water polo team and Flavor Flav. That's right. The founding member of the rap group Public Enemy is now an official sponsor and promoter of the water polo team, which, by the way, is chasing a historic fourth gold medal in Paris. My co-host Juana Summers caught up with Flavor Flav and is joining us now from the middle of the Olympic excitement, right next to the water polo venue. Hey Juana.

JUANA SUMMERS, BYLINE: Hi, Scott.

DETROW: I think when you and I were talking about your Olympic participation, Flavor Flav wasn't on our list of things that you would bring up, but here we are.

SUMMERS: (Laughter) We are, indeed. I sat down with him not far from the aquatic center, where I am right now, where the women's water polo team plays. And we were able to talk about a lot of things. Let's listen to a clip of that conversation.

I have to say that you've gained a bit of a reputation here at the Games and online as well for all the support that you've given to the U.S. women's water polo team and other athletes. I just want to start by asking you to tell us your story. Have you always been a big fan of water polo, or how did that come about?

FLAVOR FLAV: Well, this whole thing happened to a young woman on the water polo team – her name is Maggie Steffens – and she published an article, you know what I mean? And my manager read the article and he told me about the story. And when women aren't in the water playing water polo and stuff, you know, they're at home, actively working – one, two, three jobs. These girls are working their butts off to make a good impression in the United States. So when they're here playing and training, it takes them away from their jobs. So I thought, why not step in and try to help these girls?

SUMMERS: Our ALL THINGS CONSIDERED team recently spent some time with goalie Ashleigh Johnson, and I know you’ve described her as an inspiration. I have to say, I was blown away when we got to talk to her, both by her athleticism and the way she thinks about her sport and the type of role model she is. I’m just curious if you can talk a little bit about your relationship with her.

FLAVOR FLAV: I met her family – beautiful people, man, beautiful people, you know what I mean? And she's the only black person I know playing water polo right now. I hope that through her and me being a black sponsor of the team, it opens the door, you know, to more people of color. Also, we know that water polo is not a big, recognized sport like basketball or baseball or football. I want this sport to be more known once these girls get out of the water.

SUMMERS: Here at the Olympics, what was the atmosphere like when you were able to go to the aquatic center and watch the women compete on the U.S. water polo team? What was the atmosphere like? How did you encourage them? How did you engage the crowd and make sure these women knew they had support?

FLAVOR FLAV: I'm not gonna lie, but I have a loud voice. And I have a big mouth. So when I'm on the sidelines, I know these girls hear me in the water and they're talking about – come on, guys. Come on, come on, let's score another goal. Let me tell you something – this sport is very hard to play. It takes a lot of strength and endurance. I tried to play water polo. I tried. They let me try with them, you know? I jumped in the water. I was in the water for about seven minutes total. Juana, that was the hardest seven minutes of my life. I'm dead serious.

They gave me the ball and let me shoot against Ashleigh. For my first time, I think I played really well because I scored two goals against her. But I think she let me do it, you know, just to make me feel good and cheer me on a little bit – you know what I mean? – and everything else (ph). But every time they score a goal, you know, I'm like, yeah, man, come on, let's get another one. Let's get another one. Come on, we got five. Let's go for six. Let's go for six. You know what I mean? Come on. Yo, Maggie, come on, shoot the ball. Shoot the ball. Yo, you know, I'm gonna cheer them on, man. I'm just cheering them on, and I know they hear me on the sidelines.

SUMMERS: I mean, these women are hoping to make history here. They're chasing that fourth gold medal. You've watched them. You've seen it up close. Do you think they've achieved it?

FLAVOR FLAV: I don't think they get it. I know they get it. You know what I mean? And I know for a fact, and I really feel in my heart that these girls are going to win that gold medal. You know why? Because they hardly lose a game. They don't. I watch these girls win, win, win, win, win, and then the hands go up. And they just stand there. These girls are dynamite. They're awesome. I'm really proud to represent them, and on top of that, I got the chance to sponsor and represent a winning team.

DETROW: Juana, of all the moments in your journalism career, how did you experience that conversation in the middle of the Olympics with Flavor Flav?

SUMMERS: To be honest, I never thought this would be part of our mission in Paris, and yet here we are. We were talking on this little street. And I have to tell you, Scott, while we were talking to Flavor Flav, we were sitting in these chairs and I looked up for a second. And I noticed that we had attracted a bit of an audience. Two of the people we met were Rich and Mary Gallivan. They were in town from California. And it turned out that, first of all, they were supporters of public radio.

DETROW: Very good.

SUMMERS: Secondly, they have a personal connection to this water polo team, and they couldn't wait for us to finish so they could talk to Flavor Flav and tell him how much he meant to them.

RICH GALLIVAN: Women are blown away. Like the elevation you've brought them…

MARY GALLIVAN: Yeah.

FLAVOR FLAVOR: (Laughs).

R GALLIVAN: …By your very presence here, the social media campaign – because they're generally under the radar and nobody knows about them. But you've elevated the perception of them, and advertising is so powerful.

DETROW: You know, Juana, one of the things I love about this whole situation is that I feel like we always – you know, there are sports that we're all drawn to at the Olympics that probably aren't at the forefront the rest of the year. And I feel like the whole story of how Flavor Flav got involved with the water polo team kind of filled in the gaps and illustrated what day-to-day life is like when you're one of the best water polo players in the world, but you're also living a normal life in between the Olympics.

SUMMERS: That's absolutely true. These water polo players are at the top of their game. They could very well score that fourth goal. But they're regular people. A lot of them have other jobs. They're still working towards those goals and they have to do a lot to make sure they can continue to compete at that level. And I have to say, I really hope they can continue their quest for that fourth gold medal here in Paris.

DETROW: This is my co-host Juana Summers, who covers the Olympics for us. Juana, thank you very much.

SUMMERS: Thank you, Scott.

