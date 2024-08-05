UK riots: Sir Keir Starmer 'guarantees' on 'thugs' and announces 'emergency security' for mosques | UK News





The Prime Minister addressed the nation amid riots on Britain's streets, vowing to “do whatever it takes to bring these rioters to justice”.

Sir Keir Starmer said in a televised address: “Whether you join in this chaos yourself or foment chaos online, you will regret it.”

“There is no justification for taking this action,” he said, referring to a violent attack at a hotel in Rotherham believed to be housing immigrants.

The British Riots – What Really Happened

Middlesbrough: Protesters clash with police

Masked men threw pieces of wood and fired fire extinguishers at police officers outside the Holiday Inn Express hotel, before some of them stormed inside the hotel.

“The people of this country have the right to be safe, but we have seen Muslim communities being targeted and mosques being attacked,” the prime minister said.

Sky report on Middlesbrough riots

Sir Keir said Muslims had been targeted along with other minorities and there had been “Nazi salutes” in the streets.

The Interior Ministry announced on Sunday that it would be introducing a new emergency security system at mosques to enhance security.

Mosques at risk of violent attacks could be provided with additional security personnel to augment local police operations as part of a rapid security response, it said.

Moment rioters surround police in Rotherham

Violent scenes erupted across the country after false reports emerged that the suspect in the stabbing deaths of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class was an asylum seeker.

On the fifth day of the riots, Sir Keir described the violence as “far-right violence”, saying he “will not shy away from calling it what it is”.

“To those who feel they are being targeted because of the color of their skin or their faith: I know how scary that is,” he said.

“I want you to know that these violent mobs do not represent this country. We will bring them to justice.”

The Prime Minister's approach is clear, but risky.

Rob Powell

Political reporter

@robpowellnews

It was a clear, strong and unambiguous statement from the Prime Minister.

Sir Keir Starmer has not expanded his linguistic scope.

He pointed out that the perpetrator was far right.

The evidence to support this is clear, but the fact that the Prime Minister says it so strongly is still significant.

It’s the opposite of the “there are good people and bad people on both sides” approach that President Trump most notoriously adopted after the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

The prime minister also refused to engage in policy debates or acknowledge any of the issues those leading the riots claim are behind their actions.

The government draws a clear line between violent disorder and civil debate, and seeks to prevent political debate from being dominated or influenced by violations of the law.

But this approach is not without risks.

Targeting the actors behind this violence in such an aggressive way could only make the situation worse.

But there will also be a deterrent effect, and ministers will want to see that more clearly demonstrated.

In such urgent situations, the government's language is very important.

Sir Keir Starmer has not hedged his bets with this approach, as it is an early test for the new prime minister.

Ministers are seeking to replicate the response to the 2011 riots.

The prime minister suggested the violence could be tackled in a similar way to the 2011 riots, when he was attorney general.

“We have a continuous process of law enforcement that allows us to arrest, indict, detain and convict very quickly,” he said.

Over the weekend, ministers suggested courts could operate 24 hours a day to speed up prosecutions and police could deploy extra staff to quell disorder.

“We will do whatever it takes to bring these rioters to justice as quickly as possible,” he added.

But his promises would run up against a legal system already creaking under existing pressures.

Sky News political correspondent Liz Bates said: “The problem for the prime minister right now is that what he needs is a criminal justice system with enough capacity to catch the rioters quickly.”

“But instead he has the exact opposite.”

