Why are people rioting across Britain? | UK News





Riots and unrest have erupted in cities across Britain over the past six days.

The riots began in Southport on Tuesday, a day after three girls were stabbed to death in the Merseyside town.

A crowd that included many outsiders hurled bricks, set fires and threw bottles at police and a local mosque, injuring more than 50 police officers.

Police at the time said many of the rioters had far-right sympathies, and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has since described the escalating violence as “far-right violence”.

Since then, protests have taken place in London, Rotherham, Middlesbrough, Liverpool, Bolton and Northern Ireland.

3:36 Violent acts that incite riots

Why did they start?

On Monday, nine-year-old Alice DaSilva Agiar, six-year-old Bebe King and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe were attacked and killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport.

Eight other children and two adults were also injured.

Image: Southport stabbing victim Elsie Dot Stancombe. Photo: Merseyside Police Image: Southport stabbing victim Alice Dasilva Aguiar. Photo Merseyside Police Image: Southport stabbing victim Alice Aguiar

A 17-year-old boy originally from Cardiff was arrested but Merseyside Police were initially unable to legally reveal his name because he was under 18.

False claims began to circulate online, including the false suggestion that he was an asylum seeker. Some suggested that the suspect arrived in the UK by boat last year, which was also incorrect.

He was also mistakenly referred to as a “Muslim immigrant” and falsely gave himself the name “Ali al-Shaqati.”

Among the false claims reposted and viewed by millions of people on Telegram and X was one calling for people to attend a 'protest' in Southport the day after the knife attack.

Amid all the speculation, the court lifted the suspect's anonymity requirement, naming him as Axel Rudakubana, born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents.

He appeared in court on three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a sharp object.

Image: Car caught on fire in Leeds. PA

Misinformation spreads online

The rumour was promoted on social media by several far-right figures, including Tommy Robinson and Andrew Tate. Separately, Nigel Farage questioned whether police were telling the truth when they said the attack was “not terror-related”.

“I wonder if the truth is being hidden from us. I don't know the answer to that question, but I think it's a fair and legitimate question,” he said in the video.

Accounts named @europeinvasionn and @endwokeness also posted false information, which was shared with millions of people on X and Telegram.

In the days that followed, anti-immigrant mobs wreaked havoc in towns and cities across the country, targeting mosques, libraries and counselling centres. Over the weekend, a hotel housing asylum seekers was attacked.

More than 140 people have been arrested across the country so far, with police in Middlesbrough alone making 43 arrests.

Police were injured as they tried to push back the rioters, some of whom were knocked unconscious.

Image: Sunderland Riots

Dr Tim Squirrel, a far-right and disinformation expert at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, told Sky News the riots were not surprising.

“Anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim sentiment has been simmering under the surface for a long time, and has occasionally boiled over,” he said, citing protests outside spaces associated with both groups in recent years.

“The far right is very adept at using tragedy cynically to rally people to the streets and bring about political change.

“So if you already believe something about Muslims or other vulnerable people – and you believe it strongly enough to take to the streets – it doesn't necessarily matter whether recent events are relevant or not.”

Standards for Riotous Behavior

Dr Chris Cocking, a psychologist specialising in crowd behaviour at the University of Brighton, says riots are “complex collective events”.

Typically, there are two main criteria for these incidents: an initial triggering event and a broader social context of “disenfranchisement and marginalization.”

He added that sometimes location-specific factors, such as mistakes in the police response, can help turn crowd behavior from protest to “violent disorder.”

But he says there is little evidence of local factors in these particular riots, and instead some appear primed for violent action from the start.

Dr. Squirrel says the far right uses a three-tiered “technology stack.”

“They use one platform, like Telegram, which is unmanaged and relatively private, to organize a core group that goes out into the streets. And they use other platforms, like X, that have a larger audience to spread the message,” he says.

“And then there's a third platform like TikTok, which has live streaming capabilities and has a much larger audience, where you can record, live stream, and monetize it to some extent, and people will tip and give gifts in return.”

Image: Tamworth hotel attacked by mob

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called an emergency COBRA meeting on Monday, warning those involved in “acts of far-right violence” would regret their actions and “feel the full force of the law”.

Counter-protests took place in many places, vastly outnumbering the far right and sometimes leading to clashes.

The identity of the Southport suspect has been revealed, but riots continue as migrant and Muslim neighbourhoods remain targets.

When asked why, Dr. Cocking agreed with Dr. Squirrel's assertion.

“People who already have negative views of Islam may be more receptive to messages linking the two, even in the absence of objectively corroborated evidence, and that may explain their continued influence and behavior,” he says.

