Starmer chairs emergency meeting on far-right riots DW 08/04/2024





British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will chair an emergency “Cobra” meeting on Monday to discuss the government's response to continued far-right riots across the country this weekend.

Violence has erupted in several towns and cities across the UK over the past week, following the death of three young girls in a knife attack in Southport, northwest England, on Monday.

Axel Rudakubana, a 17-year-old boy born in Cardiff, Wales to Rwandan parents, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a knife.

More than 150 people were arrested over the weekend alone as anti-immigrant protesters clashed with police, looted stores and attempted to attack a mosque. Many protesters chanted far-right, racist and Islamophobic slurs.

Home Secretary condemns 'shameful scenes'

Appearing on British breakfast television on Monday morning, the Home Secretary and Interior Minister Yvette Cooper promised that “there will be retribution” for those responsible for what she called “disgraceful scenes”.

“Nobody should have to put up with this,” she said. Many people have concerns and views about crime and the NHS. [National Health Service]It's about immigration, but they don't pick up bricks and throw them at the police, they don't try to burn down hotels that are known to have people in them, and they don't loot stores as a result.”

Cooper said those involved in the incident “do not represent Britain”, but praised those who helped clean up the damage and repair it.

“Across the country, we saw people come out into towns and cities to help clean up, rebuild walls in front of mosques, clear away the rubble and damage left by the fires,” she said. “They are the people who represent Britain.”

What is a 'COBRA' meeting?

“COBRA” stands for “Cabinet Office Briefing Room A”, which is where the British government holds emergency response meetings in the event of an emergency.

Cobra meetings involve government ministers, senior civil servants, police chiefs, intelligence officers and other relevant officials as deemed appropriate to the matter.

For example, COBRA meetings were held regularly even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This acronym has no relation to the venomous snake of the same name.

Protesters gained access to parts of the hotel through broken windows, while police struggled to maintain a line in front of the building. Photograph: Danny Rawson/dpa/Photo Alliance UK: What happened over the weekend?

Police in the northern English city of Rotherham struggled to stop a group of far-right activists breaking into a hotel believed to be housing asylum seekers on Sunday.

Footage broadcast on British TV showed police officers with shields being fired into by a barrage of projectiles outside the Holiday Inn Express hotel in Rotherham, near Sheffield.

Minutes later, protesters are seen storming the building, pulling out chairs inside and using them as weapons.

The hotel windows were broken and a small fire was also visible.

The government's move to house asylum seekers in hotels has been a frequent target of complaints from right-wing and anti-immigrant figures in Britain for years, due to a housing shortage and delays in processing their claims. Photograph: Danny Lawson/dpa/picture alliance

At least one police officer was injured in the clashes.

Late on Sunday, Staffordshire Police said another hotel known to be sheltering refugees near Birmingham had been targeted.

According to the statement, “a number of individuals” “threw projectiles, smashed windows, set fires and targeted police” at a hotel in the town of Tamworth, with one officer injured.

More anti-immigration protests and counter-protests have taken place elsewhere, including in the northeastern city of Middlesboro, where police used dogs to control crowds.

In cities such as Liverpool, Bolton and Southport where mass stabbings have occurred, police have been given the power to issue dispersal orders, preventing protests on Sunday.

British PM says far-right mob will 'regret' actions

Prime Minister Starmer condemned the attack on the refugee camp, describing it as an “act of far-right violence”.

“We will do whatever it takes to bring these rioters to justice,” Starmer said.

“These gangs are mobile, they move from community to community, and we need a police response that can do the same thing.”

“Mosques are being attacked for being mosques, and the far right is showing who they are. We need to respond and show who we are.”

Britain's Home Secretary Yvette Cooper described the “criminal and violent attack” on the hotel as “absolutely appalling”, saying it was “a deliberate act of setting fire to a building with people known to be inside”.

She said police had “full government support to take the strongest possible action against those responsible”.

Dozens arrested in Saturday riots

Nearly 100 people were arrested after clashes broke out at far-right rallies in Liverpool, Manchester, Bristol, Blackpool, Hull and Belfast in Northern Ireland on Saturday.

In Liverpool, northwest, protesters threw chairs, flares and bricks at police officers. There were also clashes between police and rioters in Manchester.

In Hull, protesters smashed the windows of a hotel housing migrants, according to the BBC.

In Belfast, clashes between anti-Islam groups and anti-racism protesters resulted in fireworks.

Opposition groups also clashed in Nottingham and Bristol.

In Leeds, anti-immigrant protesters waving British flags chanted “You are not British any more”. They were met by counter-protesters chanting “Get the Nazi scum off our streets”.

Violence broke out in Sunderland on Friday, with a police station and an overturned car being set on fire.

In London, pro-Palestinian demonstrations took place as usual despite counter-demonstrations nearby.

Why did the riot happen?

The riots were sparked by misinformation about a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party at a studio in Southport, a seaside town in northwest England, last week.

The stabbing incident left three children dead and 10 others injured, eight of them children.

Axel Rudakubana, 17, has been charged with multiple counts, including the murders of the girls at a Taylor Swift-themed workshop.

Rudakuban is accused of murdering Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Agiar, 9, and injuring 10 others.

After the Southport attack, far-right social media channels were awash with false claims that the attacker was an asylum seeker who arrived in the UK by boat.

Police stressed that Rudakubana was born in Britain.

He was remanded to a juvenile detention facility and is due back in court in October.

The riots are seen as the first major test of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's power less than a month after he took office. He condemned the violence and said the rioters were “hijacking” the nation's grief.

Police believe the English Defence League, an anti-Islam group, is behind the violence. Hope Not Hate, an anti-racism campaign group, says it has identified 30 more events taking place over the weekend.

mm, tg, rc/msh(dpa, AFP, AP, Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/uk-far-right-rioters-storm-hotel-housing-migrants/a-69851161 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos