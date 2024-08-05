Anti-immigration protests escalate in UK, PM Starmer warns 'you'll regret it'





Anti-immigration protest in Rotherham

Rotherham:

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned far-right protesters on Sunday that they would “regret” taking part in the worst riots in Britain in 13 years, as unrest spread across the country following the murders of three children earlier this week.

Masked anti-immigration protesters smashed several windows at a hotel used to house refugees in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

Riots linked to misinformation surrounding a mass stabbing in the northwest English coastal town of Southport on Monday have rocked several towns and cities, with anti-immigrant protesters clashing with police.

The violence has presented a major setback for Starmer, who led the Labour Party to victory over the Conservatives a month ago.

“I guarantee you will regret taking part in this chaos, whether in person or online, and then running away,” Starmer said in a televised address.

He added that there was “no justification” for what he called “far-right violence” and promised to bring the perpetrators “to the bar of justice”.

Looting and arson of stores

Footage broadcast by the BBC showed rioters storming the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham. They also pushed burning bins into the building. It was unclear whether there were asylum seekers inside.

Ten police officers were injured there, but local police said no hotel staff or guests were hurt.

In the northeastern English city of Middlesbrough, hundreds of protesters confronted riot police carrying shields. Some threw bricks, cans and pots at officers.

Protesters there snatched cameras from AFP reporters and smashed them. The reporters were not injured.

The fresh chaos comes after police said more than 150 people had been arrested following clashes at far-right rallies in Liverpool, Manchester, Bristol, Blackpool, Hull and Belfast in Northern Ireland since Saturday.

Rioters hurled bricks, bottles and flares at police, wounding several officers, and looted and burned shops, while protesters shouted anti-Islamic insults as they clashed with counter-protesters.

The violence is the worst seen in Britain since the police shooting of a mixed-race man in north London in the summer of 2011 sparked widespread riots.

Christian, Muslim and Jewish religious leaders in Liverpool have joined together to appeal for peace.

“We are now seeing a surge in major cities and towns,” said Tiffany Lynch, of the Police Federation of England and Wales.

Late on Sunday, Staffordshire Police said another hotel known to be hosting refugees near Birmingham had been targeted.

According to the statement, “a number of individuals” “threw projectiles, smashed windows, set fires and targeted police” at a hotel in the town of Tamworth, with one officer injured.

Riots first broke out in Southport late on Tuesday, following a violent stabbing incident at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party in the north-west coastal city on Monday, and have since spread across Britain.

They promoted false rumours on social media about the background of British-born 17-year-old suspect Axel Rudakubana, who is accused of murdering children aged six, seven and nine and injuring 10 others.

Police have blamed the violence on supporters of the British Defence League, an anti-Islam group founded 15 years ago and associated groups whose supporters have been linked to football violence.

Agitators have targeted at least two mosques, and Britain's Home Office announced on Sunday it was providing new security to Islamic places of worship.

The rally was advertised on far-right social media channels under the banner “Enough is Enough.”

Participants waved British and British flags and chanted slogans such as “Stop the boats”, a reference to illegal migrants crossing the Channel from France to Britain.

Anti-fascist protesters staged counter-demonstrations in several cities, including Leeds, with far-right demonstrators chanting “You are not British any more” and “Nazis off our streets”.

Not all protests turned violent. At a peaceful rally in Aldershot, southern England, on Sunday, attendees held placards reading “Stop the invasion” and “We are not the far right, we are just right.”

“People are tired of being told that if you are white working class you should be ashamed, but I am proud to be white working class,” Karina, 41, who declined to give her surname, told AFP in Nottingham on Saturday.

In last month's election, Brexiteer Nigel Farage's Reform UK party won 14% of the vote, the highest percentage of any far-right British party.

Carla Denyer, co-leader of the left-wing Green Party, said the riots should be a “wake-up call to all politicians who have actively promoted or caved in to anti-immigrant rhetoric.”

