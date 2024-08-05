The protests reveal deep-rooted anger, but Britain has not reached boiling point.





Evidence suggests there is considerable concern about current levels of legal and illegal immigration. An external poll by Ipsos in February found that 52% of people thought current levels were too high, compared to just 42% two years ago.

But while the Ipsos survey found that people generally have a more positive view of the impact of immigration than a negative one, the gap has narrowed since 2022.

As for long-term attitudes, a respected European Social Survey found that in 2022, most people in Britain thought immigration was good for the economy and the country’s cultural life. A clear majority said immigration had made Britain a better place to live.

A separate survey by the World Values ​​Survey found that Britain was the least likely country outside of the UK to agree that immigration causes crime or unemployment. Only 5% of Britons said they would not want immigrants as neighbours, one of the lowest rates found anywhere.

Some areas where protests have taken place, such as Middlesbrough, have crime rates significantly higher than the national average. And with police facing well-documented difficulties and backlogs of cases before the courts, people don’t necessarily feel that the police or the courts are dealing with their problems. This sense can be particularly acute in areas with the highest crime rates.

But the best evidence from the Office for National Statistics suggests that crime rates are a fraction of what they were a generation ago: one in five crimes committed in England and Wales in 1995 are committed today.

Anti-social behaviour is also at a record low. You are almost certainly less likely to be a victim of violence in Britain today than at any time in history. The figures show that violent crime has fallen during a period of increased migration.

With stories of horrific crimes pouring in every day, we might imagine that the country is becoming more lawless and dangerous. But when we ask people about their experiences of crime, the Crime Survey of England and Wales shows the opposite.

In Sunderland, many saw the riots as a Friday night spectacle and an opportunity to vent their anger at a state they believed had ignored them.

For others, it was less spontaneous. Just before the troubles began in the city centre, a train from Glasgow pulled into the station, full of men wearing Union Jacks. Outside, a crowd with Southern accents greeted them.

There were a few faces associated with the defunct British Defence Alliance that stood out. It wasn’t the first time in my 45 years covering Britain that I’d seen racial tensions on the rise.

What’s different this time around is that self-publishing on social media means those who want to incite a mob can do so without worrying too much about facts. There is evidence that foreign-owned websites are actively spreading disinformation that extremists affiliated with vague self-proclaimed patriotic groups are embracing and spreading.

It's obviously a very worrying time for those who see violence erupting in their communities, but we don't know if the worst is yet to come.

But I have watched the clean-up in Hartlepool and read research suggesting that Britain is safer and more tolerant today than it has ever been, so I think it would be a mistake to assume that organised far-right violence is representative of the mood in Britain right now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/czx66dkx3wlo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos