Dow Jones falls more than 1,200 points on fears of US economic slowdown





U.S. stocks fell for a third straight day, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding more than 1,200 points, amid growing fears of an economic slowdown driven by a sharp slowdown in hiring and weakening consumer spending.

The S&P 500 index lost 129 points, or 2.4%, to 5,217 in early afternoon trading, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 2.9%. Investors are fleeing the big tech names that until recently have propelled the U.S. market higher: Apple lost 4.2% while Meta fell about 2% in early afternoon trading. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 5.6%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,238 points in early trading, but pared some of those losses by early afternoon, when it was down 800 points, or 2%, as of 12:05 p.m. ET.

Markets recovered some of their early losses as Wall Street digested data from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) services index on Monday, which showed that employment in services picked up in July.

“The details of the ISM report are encouraging, with economic activity, new orders and employment all rebounding sharply in July,” Oxford Economics said in a research note Monday. The report “is consistent with our view of an economy in transition rather than on the brink of collapse.”

What's Driving Stocks Down?

Stocks began to lose ground Thursday after weak manufacturing and construction reports fueled fears that the U.S. economy may finally buckle under pressure from high interest rates.

On Friday, government data showed that hiring last month was much weaker than expected, reinforcing Wall Street fears that a “soft landing” in which the U.S. economy might avoid a recession despite 23-year high interest rates could instead turn into a hard landing.

“The main driver of resistance is the slowing economy,” Paul Christopher, Wells Fargo’s head of global investment strategy, wrote in a report. “Investors have watched household financial stress worsen over the past two years, but during that time, job growth has remained above its December 2009-December 2019 average of 180,000 new jobs per month.”

But Friday's jobs report showed employers added just 114,000 new jobs last month, far fewer than the 175,000 jobs economists had expected, he noted.

Technology stocks have been hit particularly hard in recent weeks as investors shun artificial intelligence companies amid questions about when the emerging sector will generate profits.

“It’s been a tough few weeks for the AI ​​group as financial results have been released,” wrote analysts at Melius Research. “Microsoft, Meta, Google and Amazon have all been asked about the benefits of AI investments. While it’s pretty clear that they all need to keep spending, the market remains skeptical about their pace.”

Financial Advisor Discusses Stock Market Drop as Unemployment Rate Rises 07:48

The market rout spread to Asian and European markets, with Japan's benchmark stock index plunging 12.4% on Monday. The Nikkei fell 5.8% on Friday, its worst two-day decline in history.

Stocks in Korea and Taiwan also fell sharply, with all three Asian markets hit by investors pulling back from AI-focused companies amid concerns the sector is overhyped.

European markets also opened lower on Monday, with Germany's DAX down 2.3% at 17,267.00 points. The CAC 40 in Paris lost 1.9% to 7,114.33 points and the FTSE 100 in London fell 2.1% to 8,004.19 points.

Despite Monday’s rout, U.S. stocks remain in positive territory for the year. The S&P 500, for example, is up 9% year-to-date, even after accounting for the stock market’s three-day slide, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is still up 3%.

When will the Fed cut rates?

Faced with the disappointing economic data, Wall Street is concerned that the Federal Reserve has kept its benchmark interest rate too high for too long, raising the risk of a recession. The central bank kept the federal funds rate unchanged at its July 31 meeting to discuss the state of the economy and whether and when it should start cutting rates.

Lower interest rates would make it cheaper for U.S. households and businesses to borrow, but it may take time for the effects to be felt across the economy. On Monday, some investors called on the Fed to start cutting rates sooner rather than later to avoid an economic slowdown.

How likely is the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in September? 04:14

“The Federal Reserve must begin easing monetary policy more aggressively than previously anticipated to avoid an imminent recession in the world’s largest economy,” Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, an independent financial advisory and asset management firm, said in an email. “The Fed was late at the start of the cycle, it can’t afford to be late again.”

Economists still don't expect a recession

Although concerns about the weakness of the U.S. economy and market volatility have spread around the world, domestic economic activity remains strong, with many analysts saying a recession remains unlikely. Stephen Brown, deputy chief North America economist at Capital Economics, still expects a soft landing, while acknowledging that the risk of a deeper recession is increasing.

The economy has been picking up steam this year, with the country’s gross domestic product surging to 2.8% in the second quarter, beating expectations. A recession is typically marked by two consecutive quarters of negative GDP. And while the July jobs report was disappointing, analysts point out that it only reflects one month of data, while noting that July’s depressed hiring numbers may also have been affected by Hurricane Beryl.

“It can be wrong to draw too broad conclusions from a single data release,” Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer for the Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management, told investors in a research note. “The number of people who reported being unable to work [in July] “Due to the weather conditions, the number of displaced people rose to 436,000, compared to an average of 33,000 for the month of July since 2000.”

—With reporting from the Associated Press.

Aimee Picchi

Aimee Picchi is an associate editor at CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national media outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.

