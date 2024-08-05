Warning signs of US recession could be bad news for Kamala Harris | US Economy





Donald Trump's message to American voters has remained the same as he seeks a second term in the White House: the economy under Joe Biden has been a disaster.

Until recently, the hard data did not support Trump’s argument. The United States is by far the fastest growing G7 country since the Covid-19 pandemic. Unemployment has remained low by historical standards. America’s energy self-sufficiency meant that it suffered a less severe inflationary shock than Europe after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The former US president now has evidence to back up his arguments. The latest US employment figures, released last week, show that the job market is cooling rapidly. Wage growth in July slowed to 114,000, about half the average of 215,000 in the previous 12 months and well below economists’ expectations. The unemployment rate rose to 4.3% from 4.1%.

This situation has set off alarm bells. Financial markets have largely bet on the ability of the American economy to overcome the impact of rising interest rates. The latest GDP figures, which show annual growth of almost 3%, confirm this hypothesis.

But cracks in the labor market have raised fears of a hard landing for the economy. The 12 percent drop in Japan's Nikkei index is largely due to fears of a rapid slowdown in the world's largest economy.

The Federal Reserve has a rule of thumb, the Sahm rule, to assess whether the U.S. economy is in a recession. Named after economist Claudia Sahm, the rule states that when the three-month moving average of the U.S. unemployment rate is 0.5 percentage points or more above its lowest level in the previous 12 months, the economy is in the early months of a recession.

Last week’s unemployment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the Sahm rule was about to be triggered. As the consulting firm Capital Economics pointed out, the rule will be implemented next month unless the unemployment rate declines.

Historically, the Sahm rule has been a good indicator of impending recessions in the United States, and it has been widely cited in recent days by those who argue that the Federal Reserve has waited too long to cut interest rates. Some speculate that, having fallen behind schedule, the Fed may not even wait until its next meeting scheduled for next month and announce an emergency rate cut in the coming days.

Some economists caution against putting too much emphasis on the Sahm rule. Dhaval Joshi, an analyst at BCA Research, said: “The decoupling between robust economic growth and steadily rising unemployment is unprecedented in our lifetime. Over the last 60 years, every time the US unemployment rate has increased by 0.5% in a year, bringing the country to the brink of recession, GDP growth has also been on the brink of recession. That is, until now.”

Joshi said the rise in unemployment is not due to mass layoffs, but to a faster increase in labor supply than demand. The stock market appears more vulnerable to a recession than the real economy. Technology stocks, particularly those exposed to the artificial intelligence boom, have been among the hardest hit.

If there is a fear of a recession in the United States, the question is: a recession in which country? As in 2000-2001, the biggest risk is a severe recession in the most dynamic sectors of the stock market, Mr. Joshi said.

But it’s not just about rising unemployment. Kamala Harris faces other warning signs as she tries to fend off Trump’s attacks on the current administration’s economic record.

UPS's performance is often seen as a gauge of the health of the U.S. economy. Last month, it missed analyst estimates and cut its growth forecast for the rest of 2024.

With the presidential election three months away, the economy doesn't appear set to slide into an immediate recession. But signs of shrinking household spending are bad news for the Democratic presidential candidate.

