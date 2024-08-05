Far-right riots swept through several British cities this weekend. What happened and what happens next?





CNN London —

Britain's new government has been scrambling to control the worst unrest in a decade after far-right riots erupted across the country over the weekend and anti-immigrant violence erupted in several cities and towns.

Far-right agitators set fire to hotels housing refugees, trapping and terrifying those inside, while in other cities rioters vandalized public buildings and clashed with police, throwing objects at officers and destroying vehicles.

The protests first broke out late last month, after an anti-immigrant misinformation campaign sparked anger over a stabbing attack in Southport, northern England, that left three children dead.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer chaired the first COBRA session on Monday morning, an emergency meeting of national bodies and government departments to discuss the response to the disorder. He said on Sunday that this was not a protest, adding: “This is an organised, violent assault and it should not be happening on our streets or online.”

The riots are the first crisis for Starmer, who became Britain's leader a month ago after Labour defeated the Conservatives in a general election. His next steps will be watched closely by MPs and the public.

Here's what we know about violence and what's coming next.

Violent protesters gathered in town centres and village centres across Britain throughout Friday, Saturday and Sunday, many of whom appeared intent on causing chaos by clashing with police.

The gathering began ostensibly as an anti-immigrant protest organized on social media platforms such as X and WhatsApp and Telegram groups. They quickly became chaotic and violent.

Protesters set fire to two Holiday Inn hotels in Rotherham, northern England, and Tamworth, in the Midlands, which are believed to be housing refugees awaiting decisions on their asylum claims.

According to a statement from South Yorkshire Police Chief Superintendent Lindsay Butterfield, the Rotherham Hotel was packed with terrified residents and staff at the time.

According to local authorities, in Tamworth, rioters threw projectiles, smashed windows, set fires and injured a police officer. In Rotherham, police said, they threw planks of wood, used fire extinguishers on police, set fire to property near a hotel and broke windows to gain entry into the building.

Violence also broke out in Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Stoke-on-Trent and several other towns, most of it across the Midlands and the North of England. The Home Office said on Sunday that mosques in England were being given greater protection under new security measures.

According to the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC), the UK's national law enforcement agency, more than 370 people were arrested following the weekend's violence, a figure expected to rise as police continue to identify those involved and continue to arrest those responsible.

There are many more suspects yet to be identified, and authorities have promised to use facial recognition and other technologies to track them down.

“The people of this country have a right to be safe and yet the Muslim community is being targeted, mosques are being attacked, other minority communities are being vilified, Nazi salutes are being given in the streets, police are being attacked, there is indiscriminate violence accompanied by racist rhetoric,” Starmer said in Downing Street.

So I wouldn't hesitate to call it far-right violence, he added.

The violence was sparked by the stabbing deaths of several children in Southport, northwest England, earlier this week, a rare and shocking incident that left three young girls dead and shook the nation.

Far-right groups have spread false information about the incident to fuel anti-Islam and anti-immigrant protests. Police say the suspect was born in Britain.

But anti-immigrant rhetoric has become increasingly widespread in Britain in recent years, a trend critics say has emboldened far-right sympathisers and led to scenes like those witnessed this weekend.

In last month's general election, Reform UK, a populist right-wing group with an anti-immigration platform, won the third-highest vote of any party after campaigning on immigration.

Party leader Nigel Farage condemned Monday's violent riots but added that deeper, longer-term problems remained, criticising the soft police response to previous anti-racism riots and the divisions in our communities caused by mass, uncontrolled migration.

Some Conservative MPs, whose rhetoric and policies have shifted to the right on issues such as immigration during their 14 years in office, have objected to Farage's qualifications.

In a venomous tirade against Farage and other reform MPs, former hardline Conservative home secretary Priti Patel wrote: Violence and assault are always unacceptable. There are no qualifications or exceptions. And politicians from all parties must be willing to stand up and say so.

And Diane Abbott, Britain's first black female MP and the longest-serving woman in the House of Commons, wrote on Monday: Nigel Farage will be happy this morning. There are anti-immigrant protests across the country and black and brown people live in fear. A spokesman for Farage declined to comment.

The location and time of the riots were shared days in advance on social media and messaging services like WhatsApp and Telegram, putting social media companies in the public conversation about how to address the violence.

In particular, Elon Musk’s X platform has come under fire from figures across the political spectrum for allowing far-right figure Tommy Robinson to return to the service, despite a string of posts condemning violent attacks while also encouraging protests.

Joe Mulhall, director of research at the U.K.-based anti-racism and anti-fascism charity Hope Not Hate, told CNN over the weekend that the return of Robinson and others like him to X gave far-right extremists another way to reach millions of people with their dangerous and divisive propaganda.

Starmer doubled down on his message from earlier in the week on Sunday, calling the protesters far-right thugs. That initial statement was met with criticism from right-wing accounts online, eventually leading to the hashtag #FarRightThugsUnite spreading on X.

Musk took to X directly over the weekend, responding to posts on the platform condemning mass migration and riots caused by open borders.

On Monday, the prime minister's spokesman told reporters there was no justification for such comments, adding that Starmer would not share such views.

The last time Britain faced social unrest on this scale was in 2011, when the police shooting of a black British man in north London sparked days of rioting and protests in the capital.

The man charged with bringing those criminals to justice was Keir Starmer, then Britain's chief public prosecutor, and just a month after becoming prime minister, Starmer faced a similar crisis.

In 2011, Starmer ordered the courts to stay open 24 hours a day to deal with rioters and looters quickly, and the following year he acknowledged that this speed of case processing had played a part in bringing the situation back under control. He has now responded similarly, using government powers to allow courts to stay open longer.

But Starmer will face a unique challenge in 2024 after a decade of underfunding and gridlock in Britain's public services.

The UK Ministry of Justice reported on Friday, August 2, that there were fewer than 1,500 places in prisons in England and Wales, ahead of a weekend in which hundreds of people were arrested. In July, the UK’s justice secretary said that UK prisons were on the verge of collapse, operating at 99% capacity by early 2023.

The crisis brought Starmer’s post-election honeymoon to an abrupt end, with MPs across the political spectrum calling for Parliament to reconvene from its summer recess to debate the riots. A Starmer spokesman said the government was focused on responding to the riots.

According to PA Media, the parliament has convened six times in the past decade, but only once was to respond to a real crisis unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban in 2021.

