The United States women's national team will conclude the October FIFA window against Argentina in Louisville, Kentucky.





CHICAGO (August 5, 2024) The United States Women's National Team will return to Louisville, Kentucky for the first time since 2004 when they take on Argentina on Wednesday, October 30 in a match presented by Jim Beam at Lynn Family Stadium (7 p.m. ET on TNT, Universo, truTV, Max & Peacock), home of Racing Louisville of the National Women's Soccer League.

Before heading to Kentucky, the United States will play two previously announced matches against Iceland, on Thursday, October 24 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas (7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT on TBS, Max, Universo and Peacock) and Sunday, October 27 at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee, presented by AT&T (5:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. CT on TNT, truTV, Max, Universo and Peacock).

The match at Lynn Family Stadium will be the first for the U.S. women's team in Louisville, home of the world No. 1 Bourbon, in 20 years. The previous four matches were played at the University of Louisville's Cardinal Stadium between 1999 and 2004, the first of which was one of the victory celebrations after the United States won the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup.

This time around, the Derby City experience will be completely different for the USWNT as they will be playing in a soccer-specific stadium that will seat just over 15,000 fans for the game. The stadium opened in 2020 as the home of USL Championship side Louisville City and has been home to Racing Louisville since 2021.

Argentina failed to qualify for the 2024 Olympics, but had an admirable performance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Although the Albiceleste failed to advance from the group stages, they lost 1-0 to Italy, drew 2-2 with South Africa and lost 2-0 to Sweden.

The United States has faced Argentina four times in its history, but the two teams have not met since February 2021, when they won 6-0 in Orlando, Florida, at the SheBelieves Cup as the soccer world was emerging from the global pandemic.

TICKETS

Pre-sales for the USWNT vs. Argentina match in Louisville will begin on Tuesday, August 6 and end on Friday, August 9 at 8 a.m. local time.

Coaches Circle and Presidents Circle members who support the US Soccer Development Fund are eligible for one-on-one customer support and concierge services for their ticketing needs. Click here or contact [email protected] for more information.

EXCLUSIVE PRESALE FOR AMERICAN SOCCER INSIDERS

For the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public, fans should consider becoming a US Soccer Insiders member. Membership is free for Standard Insiders members. Learn more.

Sales SchedulePresale Start Date and TimeCircle Insiders Pre-Sale (Circle Insiders)Tuesday, August 6 | 10:00 AM local venue timeVIP Insiders Pre-Sale (VIP Insiders)Wednesday, August 7 | 10:00 AM local venue timePremium Insiders Pre-Sale (Premium & Premium Family Insiders)Wednesday, August 7 | 1:00 PM local venue timeStandard Insiders Pre-Sale (Standard Insiders)Thursday, August 8 | 1:00 PM local venue timeVisa Pre-Sale (Visa cardholders only)Thursday, August 8 | 4:00 PM local venue timePublic SaleFriday, August 9 | 10:00 AM local venue timeVISA PRE-SALE

As the Official Payment Technology Sponsor of U.S. Soccer, Visa is offering cardholders the opportunity to purchase tickets prior to the public on-sale date. Visa cardholders can purchase tickets beginning Thursday, August 8 at 4 p.m. local time through Friday, August 9 at 8 a.m. local time at ussoccer.com. As the preferred card of U.S. Soccer, Visa will be the only payment method accepted during the Visa presale. Terms and conditions apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2024/08/us-womens-national-team-will-finish-october-fifa-window-against-argentina-in-louisville-ky The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos