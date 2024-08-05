UK riots live: Crowds clash with stones in Plymouth after nearly 400 arrested across the country





Stones were thrown as far-right and anti-racist protesters clashed in Plymouth amid a wave of violence sweeping across Britain.

This evening, clashes broke out between the Stand Up to Racism campaign group and boat stop protesters in Plymouth's Guildhall Square.

Devon and Cornwall Police also said there was violence against officers during the clashes and a riot van was damaged.

Nearly 400 people have been arrested as rioting spreads across Britain, prompting the prime minister to create a standing force of specialist police to tackle further attacks.

Sir Keir Starmer has called an emergency Cobra meeting after far-right rioters carried out racist attacks in Rotherham and Tamworth and torched hotels housing refugees.

Meanwhile, Australia, Nigeria, Malaysia and Indonesia have issued travel warnings for their citizens visiting the UK amid the spread of far-right violence across the country.

Key Points View Latest Updates 1722889810 Rioters destroy car in Birmingham

Rioters wearing balaclavas and waving Palestinian flags have vandalised vehicles in Birmingham's Bordesley Green.

The footage shows them attacking the car as the driver tries to flee.

Alexander ButlerAugust 5, 2024 21:30

1722889672 Watch: Birmingham protesters surround TV reporter and slash broadcast van tyresBirmingham protesters surround TV reporter and slash broadcast van tyres

Alexander Butler5 August 2024 21:27

1722889641Plymouth mob is not the city it is, says MP

Defence Minister Luke Pollard said protesters throwing projectiles at people were not part of Plymouth's identity.

In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), the MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport said: “There is absolutely no place for violence on our streets. There is absolutely no place for hate on our streets.

Plymouth is a great place to live, work and play. Our city’s diversity makes us stronger. It doesn’t make us weaker.

And we know that those who come to our city tonight and cause violence on our streets, throwing projectiles at people, abusing people because of their background, the color of their skin, or their faith, should not be in our city.

Plymouth is not that place. We are not that place. Thank you to everyone who has taken steps to reassure people and keep people safe, from the police to the city council to local businesses who have kept us safe.

There's still a long way to go until tonight, but there is no place for hate in Plymouth and no place for violence on our streets.

Alexander Butler5 August 2024 21:27

1722888583 WATCH: Peace prayer meeting held in Southport a week after the murder of three girlsFamilies gather for prayer meeting in Southport a week after the murder of three girls

Alexander ButlerAugust 5, 2024 21:09

1722888135 Crowds gather in Birmingham

As rumours of a far-right rally spread online, huge crowds wearing balaclavas and masks turned up in Birmingham.

Jess Phillips, MP for Birmingham Yardley, said: These people have come here because they heard that racists were attacking them.

Alexander ButlerAugust 5, 2024 21:02

1722887396 Children could face life-changing consequences from rioting, prosecutor warns

Public Prosecutor Stephen Parkinson warned that children involved in disorder could face lifelong consequences.

One of the most striking features of the current outbreak of disorder is the large number of young people involved, some as young as 11. It is very disturbing, he said.

They could face lifelong consequences: a conviction and a permanent record of their involvement in the police state database. This could limit their future employment options and their ability to travel to certain countries.

For adults, these crimes can result in longer sentences than the two-year maximum allowed for juvenile offenders.

Sentencing is a matter for the judiciary, but based on the evidence I have seen, it appears that immediate detention would be appropriate under the sentencing guidelines, given the type of violent assault witnessed.

While this may sound harsh, the reality, according to the report from the prosecutors, is that it has had a devastating impact on the community. People have been trapped in buildings, businesses have been destroyed, and police officers have faced violence as they try to keep people safe.

Alexander Butler5 August 2024 20:49

1722887090 Sharing the list of immigration staff

Concerns have been raised about the safety of lawyers as law offices and advisory bodies are targeted for gatherings in the coming days.

A message believed to have been widely shared in the chat group listed addresses of immigration law experts and advice bodies across the UK and asked people to wear masks when visiting them.

Tell Mama, a group that monitors Islamophobia in the UK, said it had warned police and the Office for Counter Terrorism about the threat from the far right.

Nick Emerson, president of the Law Society of England and Wales, has condemned the violence that has already taken place and expressed grave concerns for the safety and wellbeing of its members after a list of targets for further protests and violence was shared this week.

He described these rallies as a direct attack on our legal profession and therefore a direct attack on our democratic values.

Alexander Butler5 August 2024 20:44

Police say arrests are underway in Plymouth

Devon and Cornwall Police say they are carrying out arrests after a police van was damaged and officers encountered significant violence during a protest in Plymouth.

In a post on social media, police said: “The level of violence against police in Plymouth has been severe and a police van has been damaged.”

We are taking action against individuals with criminal intent. Arrests are ongoing.

Alexander Butler5 August 2024 20:38

1722886615Devon Police Issue Update

Alexander Butler5 August 2024 20:36

1722885457Crowds and police clash in Plymouth

The Stand Up To Racism campaign group and boat stop protesters clashed with protesters at Guildhall Square in Plymouth (Anadolu/Getty)

Alexander Butler5 August 2024 20:17

