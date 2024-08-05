U.S. men's water polo team sets up 'ideal' quarterfinal matchup with win over Croatia





With a 14-11 victory over Croatia on Monday, the U.S. men's water polo team now has what former player Tony Azevedo calls an “ideal” path to the gold medal game.

The U.S. team had already clinched a spot in the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics heading into Monday's group stage final, but a loss to Croatia would have forced the Americans to face undefeated Spain in the quarterfinals. Instead, with the win, they move up to third place in Group A and will face Australia, the No. 2 seed in Group B. The U.S. beat Australia in games leading up to the Paris Games.

“This is huge. This is the best game the U.S. team has had in 20, 30 years,” Azevedo, a five-time Olympian, said on the televised broadcast. “This is a team they can beat. They’ve beaten them many times. This win should put the U.S. back in the semifinals.

Although Croatia opened the scoring on Monday, the rest of the match was dominated by the USA. Hannes Daube, Luca Cupido and Ryder Dodd scored three consecutive goals, and the USA never relinquished the advantage after that.

Daube and Ben Hallock added goals midway through the second period to extend the lead to seven, 10-3.

Croatia could only pull away with 1:37 left in the game, when Loren Fatovic made it 13-11. Twenty-seven seconds later, Alex Bowen scored the goal that finally ended the game for the United States.

Daube scored his fourth hat-trick of the Olympics and Max Irving also scored three goals for the Americans. Bowen and Dodd added two goals each.

Croatia's Konstantin Kharkov was the top scorer with five goals, followed by Fatovic with three.

With this defeat, Croatia falls to 4th place in Group A and will face Spain in the quarter-finals.

If the United States can beat Australia in the next round, it will be the first time the team has reached the Olympic semifinals since 2008.

“It's a good thing from every point of view,” Azevedo said. Australia, considered one of the weaker teams, is ideal to qualify for the gold medal match.

The quarter-finals will begin on Wednesday. Match times are yet to be determined.

MATCH STATISTICS

