Manufacturers and unions join forces to call for UK industrial strategy | Manufacturing sector





Trade union and manufacturing leaders in Britain have warned that major international manufacturers will hold off on investing in Britain until Labour shows a commitment to boosting industry.

A month after Keir Starmer's landslide victory, the heads of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and Make UK, which represents 20,000 employers across the UK, have joined forces to warn the government that it needs to act quickly to set out a long-term industrial strategy or risk losing billions of pounds of investment from abroad.

They welcomed the government's commitment to industry in last month's King's Speech, but said Britain was at a critical juncture in the global race for investment.

In a joint interview with the Guardian, Make UK chief executive Stephen Phipson and TUC general secretary Paul Novak said putting good jobs at the heart of a strong and fast industrial strategy would benefit both employers and workers.

Make this a priority, Phipson said. [the government] We can see that there are a thousand things to do, and they are passionate about it and all that, but they have to keep going because we can see the opportunity.

So far it's been great messaging, and there's no denying the amount of enthusiasm and engagement, but I wanted to remind you that this needs to be your top priority.

Novak said: Hold on to the goodwill, people have been waiting for it. With a 172-seat majority, you can make long-term decisions with employers and unions supporting you.

Ahead of the general election, Labour launched a modern industrial strategy and pledged to re-establish a comprehensive economic plan after the previous Conservative government withdrew its plan despite disappointment from industry.

Under the watchful eye of business secretary Jonathan Reynolds, the government has committed to re-establishing the Industrial Strategy Board, which was set up by the Conservative government in 2018 and abolished in 2021. Key elements of the industrial strategy have also been announced, including the creation of a £7.3 billion National Wealth Fund and Great British Energy.

But Phipson suggested that big global manufacturers are holding off on investing in the UK until there is more clarity. I've heard from some of the big names you know. They say they have plans for Spain and Germany. But where are the plans for the UK? Why invest until then?

Speaking at the Nowaks offices in central London, once the TUC headquarters in the 1950s, the union leader and boss of Britain's largest manufacturing organisation said further reforms and investment were needed as part of an industrial strategy to support apprenticeships and training.

They published a joint report calling for robust planning, saying the UK is at a critical juncture in its transition to a green economy, while manufacturers face enormous challenges from rising occupational illnesses, early retirements and an ageing workforce, and businesses lack the digital skills needed to embrace new technologies.

The joint intervention comes as some business chiefs have raised concerns about Labour's plans to strengthen workers' rights, with lobby group the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) pushing to water down the plans after warning they could hit jobs and growth.

But Phipson said Make UK did not share the same position as the CBI, as manufacturers had good relationships with trade unions and believed that better pay, conditions and workplace conditions could help industrial firms be more productive.

The manufacturing sector pays above average wages, we don't typically use contracts with no hours limit, and my discussions with Angela Raynor and her team have been very pragmatic about this, he said.

Labour's left is nervous about the Starmer government's readiness to make concessions to corporate interests, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves warning that the state of public finances requires slashing infrastructure projects and raising additional tax and spending measures in the Budget on October 30.

A Department for Business spokesperson said: “Our new industrial strategy will drive investment in the economy, delivering long-term, sustainable and inclusive growth across the UK.”

We will play a key role in maintaining the highest sustainable growth in the G7, increasing opportunities for all and making the UK a clean energy powerhouse. We will work with the private sector to support industry across the country.

