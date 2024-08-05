Asian stocks' sharp fall has roots in US artificial intelligence boom





It took just one day to wipe out all the gains of the year for many of Asia’s major stock markets. The record declines in several benchmark indices on Monday weren’t just driven by recession fears linked to weak U.S. data and a stronger yen. A surge in foreign investment in Asian chipmakers, the result of a yearlong global boom in artificial intelligence, is behind the remarkable volatility in these markets.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index fell 12.4% on Monday after plunging 5.8% on Friday, the worst two-day drop in history, as futures trading was briefly halted by circuit breakers. In South Korea, where trading was also halted for the Kospi and Kosdaq cash and futures markets, the benchmark Kospi index fell a record 8.8%. Taiwan’s Taiex index fell a record 8.4%.

The weak U.S. jobs data released on Friday and the resulting recession fears are partly to blame. In Japan, stock prices have also been under pressure since the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday. The yen has strengthened by more than a tenth against the U.S. dollar over the past month, leading to the end of the yen carry trade, where investors borrow in yen to invest in higher-yielding assets, also contributing to the sell-off.

But shares of the region’s chipmakers, which posted some of the biggest losses Monday, show there are other dynamics at work. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s largest chipmaker, fell a record 9.8%, just below the 10% daily limit. Shares of South Korea’s Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix both fell about 10%. In Japan, peer Renesas fell 15%, while chipmaker Tokyo Electron tumbled 18%, bringing declines to 40% for the past month.

The impact on broader markets is compounded by the heavy weighting of these companies in local markets. TSMC, for example, accounts for nearly a third of the Taiex index. Samsung Electronics is the largest constituent of the Kospi index.

Foreign investment in Asian chipmakers has hit a record high this year, with the sector seen as the biggest beneficiary of the global boom in artificial intelligence. Foreign ownership accounts for about three-quarters of TSMC's shares listed in Taipei. For Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, that percentage has also topped 50%.

Foreign investors sold more than $1 billion worth of Korean stocks on Monday, with Samsung accounting for the lion's share. TSMC had already seen signs of an exodus over the past month.

The abrupt change in tone from this investor base means that as long as global sentiment remains uncertain, volatility in chipmakers and Asian stock markets will remain elevated.

