UK riots: Malaysia warns citizens against far-right protests

Malaysia has reportedly become the first country to issue a safety warning for its citizens amid anti-immigration protests and riots in Britain.

The Southeast Asian country's foreign ministry issued an advisory on Sunday advising Malaysians living or visiting the UK to stay away from protest areas and remain vigilant.

They are also strongly advised to register with the Malaysian High Commission in London for appropriate information and assistance.

Violence has erupted in several towns and cities across England and Northern Ireland since three young girls were murdered at a dance studio in Southport last week (July 29).

Kuala Lumpur said it was closely monitoring a series of protests taking place in several areas.

Far-right riots have erupted across major cities across the country, including Manchester, Liverpool, Hull and Stoke, over the weekend, with at least 147 people arrested and cities left in ruins in the aftermath.

Downing Street confirmed an emergency Cobra meeting would be held on Monday as violence entered its sixth day.

Sir Keir Starmer has told far-right thugs they will regret their actions after they torched hotels housing refugees in Rotherham and Tamworth.

Malaysian nationals residing in or travelling to the UK are urged to avoid protest areas, remain vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by local authorities, the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Many countries around the world, including the United States, Germany and Denmark, have issued travel advisories for their citizens following the riots in Britain in the summer of 2011.

Parliament was called into session during the 2011 riots, and some lawmakers are now calling for it to be reconvened to address the ongoing unrest.

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel said: I think as politicians we need to do something about this now, and that is why I am calling on Parliament to convene now so that we can actually discuss this issue.

