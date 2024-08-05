US fugitive 'The Devil' arrested in Mexico while working as police officer 20 years after Ohio murder





The Devil, an American fugitive featured on America's Most Wanted, has been captured in Mexico, the United States Marshals Service said.

Antonio Riano, 62, was arrested Thursday in his hometown of Zapotitlan Palmas in Mexico's Oaxaca state, authorities said, where he was found doing an ironic job.

At the time of his arrest in Mexico, Riano was working as a local police officer, the agency said in a press release Thursday.

Riano has been among the Butler County Sheriff's Office's most wanted fugitives since 2004, when he was accused of fatally shooting Benjamin Becarra, 25, outside the Roundhouse Bar in Hamilton, Ohio.

Police said the gun used in the killing was found in Rianos' bathroom, WLWT reported. He later fled the United States, allegedly to avoid prosecution.

In 2005, Riano was featured in an episode of Fox's television show America's Most Wanted.

U.S. Marshals said they teamed up with the U.S. Justice Department's Bureau of International Affairs and local law enforcement partners in Mexico to secure his arrest and extradition.

After being captured, Riano was flown from Mexico City to Cincinnati and then transported to the Butler County Jail.

He is charged with two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault.

Riano is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

This type of apprehension would not be possible without the cooperation and due diligence of investigators from the U.S. Attorney's Office, the United States Marshal Service and the U.S. Department of Justice, said Butler County District Attorney Michael T. Gmoser.

