U.S. stock futures fall, Asian stocks rout on recession fears





Top line

Asian stock markets were hit by a massive drop on Monday, while US stock futures also fell after last week's worse-than-expected US jobs report sparked fresh fears of a recession.

Japanese stocks were the hardest hit on Monday morning, with the flagship Nikkei 225 index falling more than… [+] by 12%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell more than 12.4% to 31,458.42 points by late Monday afternoon, while the Tokyo Stock Exchange Index (TOPIX) fell more than 12.2%, making it the worst day for Japanese stocks since 1987.

Other major global stock indices were also hit, with South Korea's KOSPI falling nearly 8.9%, Taiwan's Taiex falling 8.35%, Singapore's STI index falling 4.7% and Australia's ASX 200 falling 3.7%.

The U.S. futures market was in the red early Monday, with Nasdaq futures down 5% to 17,623.50, while S&P 500 and Dow futures fell 2.6% and 1.12%, respectively.

European markets were lower on Monday, with the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 100 index falling nearly 2%, while the STOXX Europe 600 index fell more than 3%.

The CBOE Volatility Index, often considered the market's gauge of fear, rose 58.7% early Monday to 37.12, its highest level since 2020.

Tangent

The global market rout also impacted cryptocurrency prices, with Bitcoin falling below $50,000 on Monday before recovering to $52,778, down 13% in the past 24 hours. The price of Ether dropped to $2,334, down nearly 20% over the same period.

Key context

The U.S. economy added 114,000 jobs in July, according to the Labor Department’s monthly report released Friday. That was well below analysts’ forecast of 185,000 jobs. The nation’s unemployment rate also rose to 4.3% from 4.1% last month, its highest level since October 2021. The weak jobs numbers have raised concerns that the Federal Reserve may have waited too long to cut interest rates, which have hit a 23-year high. The regulator kept its benchmark rate unchanged after a meeting last week, but Chair Jerome Powell said a rate cut could be on the table at the September meeting.

Section title

