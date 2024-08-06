Several countries issue safety warnings to their citizens after anti-immigrant protests and riots in UK | UK News





Several countries have issued safety warnings for British citizens following nearly a week of far-right riots and anti-immigrant protests across the UK.

Nigeria, Malaysia and Indonesia have all issued alerts and advised their citizens living in or visiting the UK to avoid contracting the disease.

The first riot took place near a mosque in Southport last Tuesday, following a stabbing attack that left three young girls dead.

Misinformation shared online falsely claimed the suspect was a “Muslim immigrant”, while others wrongly claimed he was an asylum seeker who arrived in the UK by boat. He was later named as 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, born in the UK to Rwandan parents.

But riots are still breaking out near other mosques and hotels where refugees are staying.

All three countries that issued safety alerts have large Muslim populations.

More than half of Nigeria's approximately 220 million people are reported to be Muslims, while around 60% of Malaysia's population and around 80% of Indonesia's population are known to be Muslims.

A “travel advisory” issued by Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the African nation's capital Abuja said “recent riots in the United Kingdom have increased the risk of violence and disorder” and that “violence has reached dangerous levels.”

The warning continues: “In recent weeks, protests by far-right and other extra-parliamentary groups have been large-scale and, in some cases, uncontrolled in parts of England.”

Image: Rioters target a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham. Photograph: Danny Ross

Meanwhile, the Nigerian High Commission in London said it was “closely monitoring” the riots and urged members of the Nigerian community in Britain to “remain vigilant, stay away from protest areas and avoid large gatherings”.

The revelations come after Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an “urgent” notice to its nationals residing in the UK.

“Malaysians residing in or travelling to the UK are advised to stay away from protest areas, remain vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by local authorities,” the ministry said in a notice.

It also “strongly encouraged” people to register “to receive appropriate information and support”.

The Indonesian embassy in London also issued a warning, advising Indonesian nationals in the UK to avoid large crowds and be extra vigilant.

Many countries around the world, including the United States, Germany and Denmark, have issued travel advisories for their citizens following the riots in Britain in the summer of 2011.

Six days of violence in Britain

More than 400 people have been arrested across the country since the riots first broke out last Tuesday.

Police have suffered serious injuries while dealing with disorder in cities including London, Rotherham, Middlesbrough, Liverpool, Bolton and Sunderland.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed the nation on Sunday, vowing to “do whatever it takes to bring these rioters to justice”.

