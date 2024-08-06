U.S. Mobilizes Forces to Defend Israel and U.S. Forces in the Middle East > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





The Defense Department continues to move ships and aircraft throughout the Middle East to improve protection of American forces, augment the defense of Israel and ensure the United States can respond to a range of contingencies, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said at a briefing today.

The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group will replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, which is in the U.S. Central Command region, a DOD news release said Aug. 2.

According to the statement, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III ordered additional ballistic missile-capable cruisers and destroyers to the European Command and Centcom regions. He also ordered an additional fighter squadron to be deployed to the Middle East to bolster defensive air support capability.

“These posture adjustments complement the broad range of capabilities the U.S. military maintains in the region, including the USS Wasp Amphibious Ready Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit operating in the eastern Mediterranean,” the statement said.

Austin spoke yesterday with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to reiterate that the United States fully supports Israel's security and its right to self-defense against threats from Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, the Houthis and other Iranian-backed terrorist groups, Singh said.

“They discussed U.S. force posture measures the department is taking for defense and deterrence and reinforced the need to de-escalate broader tensions in the region, including by strongly supporting a ceasefire in Gaza and an agreement to release the hostages,” Singh said.

Separately, the DOD and Niger's Ministry of National Defense announced earlier today that the withdrawal of U.S. forces and assets from Agadez Air Base 201 is complete, she said.

This effort began on May 19 after mutually agreed on withdrawal conditions. Coordination between U.S. and Nigerien military forces will continue in the coming weeks to ensure the full withdrawal is carried out as planned, she said.

“U.S. forces remain on track to meet the September 15 deadline for a complete withdrawal from Niger,” she said, noting that there are fewer than 24 U.S. military personnel remaining in the country.

Singh also noted that on August 2, Austin signed a memo reserving the authority to enter into pretrial agreements with individuals charged in the 9/11 military commission cases.

As the highest convening authority, the secretary last week withdrew from pretrial agreements that were signed in those cases, she noted.

