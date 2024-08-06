Chinese companies hoping to expand in the United States and create jobs face uncertainty and suspicion





WASHINGTON (AP) It was billed as the largest economic development project ever in northern Michigan when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022 hailed a Chinese lithium-ion battery company's plan to build a $2.36 billion plant and bring a few thousand jobs to Big Rapids.

But Gotion High-Tech's project is now in the crosshairs of some U.S. lawmakers and local residents.

Leading the charge is Rep. John Moolenaar of Michigan, the chairman of the House China Committee. He accuses the Chinese company of having links to forced labor and says he fears it could spy for Beijing and extend China’s influence into the heart of the United States. Gotion rejects those accusations.

“I want to see this region create more jobs and investment, but we must not welcome companies controlled by people who see us as enemies and allow them to build here,” Moolenaar said at a recent roundtable in Michigan.

Lured by the size of the American market, Chinese companies come to the United States with money, jobs and technology, but face growing suspicion as Sino-American rivalry intensifies and spills over into the business world.

U.S. distrust of China, combined with Beijing’s desire to protect its technological competitiveness, threatens to sever ties between the world’s two largest economies. That could hurt businesses, workers and consumers, and some say it could undermine the economic foundations that have helped stabilize the relationship.

This is a lose-lose scenario for both countries, Zhiqun Zhu, a professor of political science and international relations at Bucknell University, said in an email. The main reason is the rivalry between the United States and China, and the U.S. government prioritizes national security over economic interests in its dealings with China.

Lizhi Liu, an assistant professor of business at Georgetown University, said this trend, along with declining U.S. investment in China, could harm Sino-U.S. relations.

Strong investment ties between the two nations are essential not only for economic reasons but also for security, as interdependent economic interests reduce the likelihood of major conflicts or even war, she said.

But U.S. lawmakers say the stakes are high. Sen. Marco Rubio said at a hearing in July that China is not just a military and diplomatic adversary for the United States, but also a technological, industrial and commercial adversary.

According to Rubio, a Florida Republican, technological and industrial superiority has always been a precursor to global power. He argued that U.S. foreign policy should take into account the country's commercial, business and technological interests.

The bipartisan House of Representatives Committee on China has warned that widespread adoption of Chinese-developed technologies in the United States could threaten America's long-term technological competitiveness.

American public opinion began to oppose Chinese investment under President Barack Obama as part of a backlash against globalization and grew stronger after President Donald Trump took office, said Yilang Feng, an assistant professor of business at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign who studies economic nationalism and resistance to foreign direct investment in the United States.

The scale has increased, as has the intensity, Feng said.

As President Joe Biden's administration seeks to revive American manufacturing and strengthen America's technological capabilities, many policymakers believe Chinese companies should be kept out.

Can you imagine working for an American company that is working tirelessly to develop battery technology and then finding out that your tax dollars are going to subsidize a Chinese competitor? Moolenaar said as he campaigned against the Gotion project in his constituency, in a state that is crucial to the presidential election.

Whitmers' office declined to comment on the project. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation told The Associated Press it has received bipartisan support across the board to move forward with the project, which will create up to 2,350 jobs.

Danielle Emerson, MEDC spokesperson, said the project is critical to establishing the battery supply chain and creating thousands of good-paying local jobs, reducing our dependence on foreign disruption and further protecting our national security.

But local residents of Green Charter Township revolted against the project last year over its ties to China, when they fired five officials who supported it in a recall election.

Also in Michigan, a partnership between Ford and CATL, another Chinese battery maker, was scaled back following backlash over CATL's potential ties to China's ruling party.

In Worcester, Massachusetts, Chinese biotech company WuXi Biologics has suspended construction of a large facility weeks after lawmakers introduced a bill that, over data security concerns, would prohibit U.S. entities receiving federal funds from doing business with a number of China-linked companies, including WuXi Biologics.

John Ling, who has helped South Carolina and Georgia attract Chinese companies for nearly two decades, said geopolitics has been a barrier in recent years. Chinese companies are less likely to consider South Carolina since the state Senate last year approved a bill banning Chinese citizens from buying real estate, though the bill has yet to pass Congress, Ling said.

Data from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that total Chinese investment in the US fell to just under $44 billion in 2023 from a peak of $63 billion in 2017, although first-year spending increased to $621 million in 2023 from $531 million in 2022, but down sharply from a peak of $27 billion in 2016. The figures include acquisitions, new business formations and expansions.

Thilo Hanemann, partner at research provider Rhodium Group, said there had been a surge in new Chinese investment in the US after a major decline, driven by the end of disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for Chinese companies to go overseas as domestic margins shrink.

U.S. policymakers worry that Chinese companies, beholden to the ruling Chinese Communist Party, could pose national security risks, he said, while Beijing fears that foreign investment could lead to a drain of Chinese technology.

Chinese companies are between a rock and a hard place, between their two relationships: on the one hand, with national governments that won't let them set up abroad, and on the other hand, with the United States or host governments that have concerns, Hanemann said.

However, Chinese investors may still find the U.S. market attractive because of its high consumption levels and judicial independence, said Liu of Georgetown University.

In 2022, Michigan beat out several other states to lure Gotion, according to the governor’s office. Eager to boost its manufacturing base, the state offered a package of incentives, including $175 million in grants and approval of a new zone that could save the company $540 million. Local municipalities approved tax abatements for Gotion to build a factory to make components for electric vehicle batteries.

In Green Charter Township, the new council dropped its support for the project and canceled a deal that would extend water to the plant site, but was rebuked by a U.S. district judge.

The plant’s future remains uncertain as Moolenaar works to drum up support for his bill that would bar Gotion from receiving federal subsidies. He has accused the company of using forced labor after members of Congress uncovered ties between the company and the Xinjiang Production Construction Corps, a paramilitary group sanctioned by the U.S. Commerce Department for its involvement in forced labor in China.

Chuck Thelen, vice president of manufacturing for Gotion North America, has said at recent public meetings that the forced labor accusations are categorically false and clearly intended to mislead.

Allowing the Chinese company to build a factory in Michigan would help bring technology that has been largely outdated outside the United States, he said.

This is not a Chinese invasion, Thelen said. This is a comprehensive approach, an energy solution.

