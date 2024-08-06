UK government suspends arms export licenses to Israel





Evidence confirmed by the JC shows that the UK government has already begun suspending arms export licences to Israel while ministers carry out a policy review.

Foreign Minister David Lamy has not yet made a final decision on whether to halt arms sales to Israel, but officials have already stopped issuing permits.

An individual who requested a permit to export weapons to Israel received the following notice: Your request is on hold pending a policy review.

This move would put Jerusalem in the same league as North Korea and Iran.

Asked whether the government had suspended all arms export licenses to Israel, a Commerce Department spokesperson said, “It is important that we comply with all domestic and international legal obligations related to arms exports.”

“We will review the available advice and make a careful decision.”

The department later added that “there is no change in our approach to export licensing to Israel.”

“We continue to review export license applications on a case-by-case basis in accordance with the strategic export license criteria.

It is important to comply with both domestic and international legal obligations regarding arms exports. We are reviewing the advice on exports to Israel and no decision has been made yet.”

According to government figures, more than 100 licenses for arms exports to Israel were issued between October 7 and the end of May this year.

According to data released in June before the general election, 37 of them were for military purposes and 63 were not.

Until then, no arms export permit had ever been denied or revoked while Israel was waging war in the Gaza Strip.

But in June, Reuters reported that the value of arms sales licenses to Israel had fallen 95 percent, to its lowest level in 13 years.

Following the recent International Court of Justice ruling that Israel's settlement program is illegal under international law, the British government is under increasing pressure to halt arms licensing.

If government lawyers conclude that Israel has committed war crimes in Gaza, the UK will have to suspend export licenses to avoid the risk of aiding and abetting violations of international law.

In December, then-Commerce Minister Kemi Badenok decided not to suspend export licenses to Israel, citing no clear risk that items exported to the IDF could be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law.

The government is expected to make a final announcement later this summer on whether to officially halt sales.

On his first day in office last month, Rami announced that he had commissioned new legal advice on ensuring that Israel complies with international law.

He told Congress: “This is an ongoing process. I promise to update Congress as soon as possible on this very, very serious matter.

Labour MP Afzal Khan previously told news website Middle East Eye he was “confident” the British government would limit arms sales to Israel.

“That's already happened,” he said. “We've only had a Labour government for three weeks, but there's already been a lot of positive progress that we didn't see under the Conservatives. We have to keep that going and respect international law.”

Britain has licensed about $600 million worth of arms to Israel since 2008, according to an analysis of government export data by the Campaign Against the Arms Trade, a lobby group.

These include components for Israeli F-15, F-16 and F-35 fighter jets.

Last year, Britain sold 18.2 million weapons to the Jewish state.

