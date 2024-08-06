British PM discusses deploying 'standing force' of police to tackle riots across UK





LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday he would create a standing force of professional police to quell riots and strengthen the justice system to deal with hundreds of arrests after violent unrest erupted in cities across the country last week.

Starmer called an emergency meeting to demand accountability for far-right violence and to address the outrage over the knife attack that killed three girls and injured 10 others at a dance class, which was fuelled by misinformation spread on social media. A false rumour that the attacker was a Muslim asylum seeker spread online, leading to attacks on migrants and mosques.

Whatever the apparent motive, this is not a protest. This is pure violence and we will not tolerate attacks on mosques or Muslim communities,” Starmer said. Anyone found to have engaged in such activity will be dealt with with the full force of the law.

Police dispersed the crowd and evacuated residents after angry mobs attacked two hotels being used as refugee camps on Sunday, smashing windows and setting fire to them. Dozens of police officers have been hospitalized with injuries from bricks, bottles and large wooden poles in the past six days.

The National Police Chiefs' Council said more than 375 people have been arrested so far during the chaos and more arrests are expected.

Many people appeared in court on Monday and faced at least several weeks in jail while awaiting their next court hearing.

AP correspondent Charles de Ledesma reports on new measures taken by the British government to combat violent unrest.

Deputy Magistrate Liam McStay of Belfast District Court has refused bail to two men who took part in a march that destroyed shops and set fire to a supermarket in the Northern Ireland capital, saying he cannot allow such a thing to happen again and to others.

The events of the weekend were absolutely shameful. It was an organized and deliberate attempt to disrupt public order and control the community, and there was a racial element to it. The message needs to be sent that if you allow yourself to be involved in this for any reason, there will be consequences.

The Starmers have plans to strengthen the criminal justice system and deliver speedy justice, but they face significant challenges because the courts are already overcrowded and prisons are so overcrowded that plans to release prisoners early are already underway, said Kasia Rowland, a senior fellow at the Institute for Government think tank.

Rowland said it's not a problem that can be solved overnight and that the system will struggle to handle the surge in demand that will result from this chaos.

Starmer has dismissed calls to reconvene parliament or deploy the military to deal with the crisis, with his office saying police can handle the unrest.

In a meeting with ministers and senior law enforcement officials, Starmer said social media companies were not doing enough to stop the spread of misinformation that fuelled far-right violence, and anyone who incited disorder online or on the streets could face jail, a spokesman said. Some of that false and misleading information came from overseas.

In the minutes, Starmer said the misinformation seen online was being spread by known bot activity, which, as previously mentioned, could be linked to state-sponsored activity.

Starmer's office has criticised social media platform X owner Elon Musk for saying “civil war is inevitable” in response to a post showing violence.

There is no justification for such a statement, the spokesman said. “We are talking about a small group of thugs who do not represent Britain.

Volunteers turned out on Monday to help clear up the chaos near Rotherham in northern England, where a violent mob stormed the Holiday Inn Express hotel where immigrants were staying on Sunday, throwing chairs at police and setting it on fire.

Police guarded the building while they swept away glass from broken windows. The wooden fence behind the building was destroyed by men who tore down wooden planks and threw them at police.

I am appalled. I am appalled by the violence I saw yesterday,” said South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Cophard. “We saw a violent far-right mob attack 240 of the most vulnerable people in our community and try to burn them down in the hotel where they live. That is not okay and there is no excuse.

Riots first broke out in Southport on July 30, a day after a horrific stabbing, and police said only one child remained in hospital. Seven other children and two adults with serious injuries have been discharged.

A vigil was held on Monday to remember the three girls who were killed during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class: Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice daSilva Agiar, 9.

Hundreds of parents and children gathered outside The Atkinson Arts Centre around bouquets and stuffed animals to remember the girls. While a piano played, children blew rainbow-colored bubbles that hung in the air and swirled before disappearing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/britain-riots-asylum-seekers-violence-a391b4513c41fe4de3806b28ee0c1740 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos