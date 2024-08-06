Al-Asad Air Base, Iraq: Several US service members injured in rocket attack





CNN —

Several U.S. personnel were injured Monday in a suspected rocket attack on U.S. and coalition forces at Al-Asad air base in Iraq, a U.S. defense official said.

We can confirm that a rocket attack took place today against U.S. and coalition forces at Al-Asad Air Base, Iraq, the official said. Early indications are that there were several injuries to U.S. personnel. Base personnel are currently conducting a damage assessment following the attack.

The US Defense Department on Monday evening blamed pro-Iranian militias for the attack, calling it a dangerous escalation.

A Pentagon transcript of a call between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the two men agreed that today's attack by Iran-aligned militias on U.S. forces stationed at Al-Asad air base in western Iraq marked a dangerous escalation and demonstrated Iran's destabilizing role in the region.

Austin reiterated to Gallant the United States' unwavering commitment to Israel's security in the face of threats from Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah and other Iran-aligned militias, the statement said.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, with the United States bracing for Iranian retaliation against Israel following the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week. Israel has not commented on Haniyeh’s killing. Lebanon’s Hezbollah has also vowed to retaliate against Israel after one of its top commanders was assassinated in Beirut less than a day before Haniyeh’s killing.

This comes just days after Austin ordered additional military assets to the region, sending a carrier strike group, a fighter squadron and additional warships to the Middle East.

U.S. officials have long blamed Iranian-backed militias for attacks on troops in Iraq and Syria.

Pentagon deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said last month after a drone strike against Assad that it was most likely carried out by Iranian-backed groups.

“We know that it is IRGC-backed militias that have launched these attacks against US forces in the past. It is highly likely that it is one of these affiliated groups,” Singh said on July 18.

Between October 17 and January 29, there were more than 150 attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria. These attacks slowed after three U.S. soldiers were killed in a drone strike on a small U.S. outpost in Jordan, prompting a major U.S. response that hit 85 targets in seven locations.

The United States is not seeking to start a conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world, President Joe Biden said at the time. But let anyone who seeks to harm us know: If you harm an American, we will retaliate.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

