Everything We Know – POLITICO





Rather than seeking an electoral path, the UK’s far right has used social media to organise, with its most prominent figures and leading voices overseas jumping on board to help spread the initial wave of disinformation following the Southport attack.

While the riots are fueled by people using social media to recruit sympathizers, there appears to be little formal organization behind the incidents.

WhatsApp and Telegram were used to organize rallies at short notice, flyers organizing specific protests were spread on Facebook, and TikTok was abuzz with violent videos.

Islamophobia that has been brewing across Britain for years has come to the forefront. | Henry Nicholls/Getty Images

“While many, if not most, of the participants do not belong to traditional far-right organizations, they are inspired by far-right misinformation and are engaging in far-right activism,” Hope Not Hate said.

“The trigger for these incidents was the attack in Southport, and this weekend’s events have escalated and now draw on a common source of anger, particularly the frequent recycling of far-right slogans such as ‘enough is enough’, ‘stop the boats’ and ‘save our children’,” he added.

What is the government's response?

There were warnings before the weekend that trouble was brewing, but the British government was quick to condemn it and belatedly attempted to show some strength.

On Sunday, a visibly angry Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the riots as “far-right violence” and vowed to punish all those involved.

He has some experience in this area. Before becoming an MP, Starmer was the UK’s head of public prosecutions. He took up the role in 2011, when riots broke out in London and spread across the country after the police killing of Mark Duggan, a black man.

In 2011, under Starmer, British courts held all-night trials, and the justice system sentenced more than 3,000 people arrested during the chaos. If Britain’s stretched justice system, overburdened by the courts, can handle it, a repeat is likely.

Starmer held an emergency meeting of ministers, senior civil servants and prison wardens on Monday, dubbed COBR (after the room where they meet). In a speech after the meeting, he pledged to “strengthen” Britain’s criminal justice system to catch and prosecute rioters.

“We will have a standing force of professional police, public service police, so there will be enough police to deal with this where it is needed,” Starmer said.

Police arrested 378 people in connection with the riots last week, according to the National Police Chiefs' Council on Monday afternoon. Some of them have already appeared in court.

Some reports say ministers are considering a 2011-style 24-hour court session to speed up sentencing, but Starmer's spokesman told reporters that was a matter for the judiciary.

The COBR meeting said Justice Minister Shabana Mahmood and prison authorities were confident Britain's expanded criminal justice system had sufficient capacity to hold convicted rioters.

Downing Street also confirmed that at this stage it was not asking the police to intervene and that any further anti-riot tactics were a matter for the police.

The government has promised additional protection for mosques. | Ian Cooper/Getty Images

Instead, the government has pledged to provide greater protection for mosques at this stage, and ministers are working with social media companies to call for further action to crack down on criminal material on their platforms.

Has anyone criticized this response?

The government has been criticised by some for its handling of the riots, which are widely seen as the first major test of Starmer's tenure as young prime minister.

Conservative shadow home secretary James Cleverley told GB News the Labour government had been “slow” in its response and should have called an emergency COBR meeting earlier.

“Labour needs to get used to the fact that they are no longer in opposition. It's not what you say that counts, it's what you do, and they have been slow to get off to a good start,” Cleverley said.

Other politicians, including Farage and Labour MP Diane Abbott, have urged Starmer to shorten the current recess of the British Parliament to allow MPs to debate the chaos. Meanwhile, an Opinion poll found Starmer’s approval ratings have fallen over the past two weeks.

However long the riots last, the honeymoon period under Starmer's government is over.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-far-right-britain-lawyer-keir-starmer-violence-liverpool-muslims-cardiff/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos