Rachel Reeves has left open the possibility of allowing Labour to borrow more to finance its budget deficit, while not ruling out changing the way the UK's debt is measured.

Analysts say using a different definition of debt to assess whether the government has met fiscal rules, excluding losses from the Bank of England's bond-buying programme, would allow the Chancellor to borrow an extra $17 billion without exceeding his own self-imposed limit.

When asked if she planned to make changes, Reeves refused to rule it out. She said she would reveal the exact details of the fiscal rules in the budget.

Ahead of a three-day visit to New York and Toronto to boost investment in Britain, Reeves confirmed there were tougher decisions ahead as he prepares his first budget on October 30.

She has said she wants to avoid tax increases that would hurt working people or hurt investment, and is looking for other ways to bring order to the state's finances.

Last week, Reeves uncovered a financial hole of $22 billion in unfunded spending promises, and accused the previous Conservative government of covering it up. But she also faces pressure to spend more on the NHS, defence, prisons and local government in the longer term.

Rachel Reeves faces pressure to spend more on the NHS, defence, prisons and local government. ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Reeves has said he will not raise income tax, VAT, national insurance or corporation tax, but a number of tax-raising options are being considered, including raising taxes on capital gains and inheritance tax, or limiting pension tax cuts for high earners.

Some economists suggest using a different measure of government debt, excluding losses on BoE bond sales, as a way to fill the gap that is less politically sensitive, leaving room for borrowing to increase.

Analysts estimate that the Treasury could nearly triple its additional borrowing space under its debt rules by excluding the fiscal impact of losses from the BoE's Asset Purchase Facility (APF).

The losses came as central banks liquidated their bond holdings after a series of quantitative easing measures following the global financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

QE initially increased government revenues as interest payments on BoE bond holdings flowed back to the Treasury. But now, as the central bank loses money and resells bonds to investors, the operation has become a burden on public finances, which the government has to shoulder.

Reeves said she would maintain the previous government's fiscal rule that government debt should fall to its share of GDP within five years. She also suggested she would oppose a change in the definition of debt, which the government previously targeted and which the Office for Budget Responsibility, the government's fiscal watchdog, monitors.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer has said one of her first priorities this summer will be to root out fraud and waste in the tax system. Anna Gordon/FT

JPMorgan analysts calculated that using the BoE's definition of debt excluding losses, the government would be able to increase its budgetary leeway from the $8.9 billion the OBR estimated in March to $25.8 billion, or about $17 billion in extra headroom.

Fiscal rules are non-negotiable, Reeves said, and the key is to balance tax revenues with everyday spending. Changing how debt is defined would give her some flexibility.

Meanwhile, Reeves reiterated his plan to halve spending on Whitehall consultants, which had quadrupled during the Conservatives' six years in power.

Eight firms – Deloitte, EY, KPMG, PwC, McKinsey, BCG, Bain and Accenture – have won $7.1 billion in public sector contracts since December 2019, according to figures from data group Tussell.

Reeves said one of his first tasks this summer would be to root out fraud and waste in our tax and benefits systems, including tackling multi-billion pound R&D tax credit fraud.

HM Revenue & Customs estimated in its latest annual report that losses due to fraud and errors in relation to the R&D tax credit scheme will amount to $4.1 billion between 2020-21 and 2023-24.

Tax advisers tell clients, “We have a special relationship with the IRS, and 99% of our claims are accepted by the IRS,” and even say, “This is free cash that you deserve. It’s completely unacceptable,” Reeves said.

Reeves arrived in New York on Monday for two days of meetings with U.S. investors and is scheduled to have a private dinner with Stephen Schwarzman, founder of private equity giant Blackstone, on Tuesday.

Her visit comes amid widespread urban violence in Britain, but she argues that investors will look beyond what is reported in the news and see Britain as a safe haven with a stable government after years of political turmoil.

Reeves will meet with executives from BNY Mellon and data centre firm CyrusOne in New York, after both companies confirmed they will attend a global investment summit hosted by Labour's new prime minister Sir Keir Starmer in October.

Reeves used the visit to support the building of data centres across the UK, saying they were key to the digital economy and would support the growing use of cloud-based applications and storage.

On Wednesday, she will meet former BoE governor Mark Carney in Toronto to discuss the government's National Wealth Fund, which is designed to attract private-sector investment in clean technologies.

