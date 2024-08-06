US military prepares to defend Israel against Iranian attack





First, the U.S. Department of Defense redirected the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group from the Pacific to the Middle East, replacing the USS Theodore Roosevelt. Then, the Pentagon sent more ballistic missile-capable cruisers and destroyers to the region. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered an additional fighter squadron to the Middle East and a boost to land-based ballistic missile defense.

While the Biden administration had been warning for days that the United States could not ensure Israel’s security against another Iranian attack, Washington had been building a flexible missile defense architecture. At midday Monday, Gen. Michael Kurilla, the head of U.S. Central Command, was in Israel to review air defense plans step by step. U.S. President Joe Biden was on the phone with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, who helped Israel defend against an Iranian attack in April. And Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of the Russian Security Council, was meeting with his counterpart in Tehran.

At a time when the U.S. military is supposed to prioritize ground and naval presence in the Indo-Pacific region, the need to defend Israel has forced the United States to focus on the Middle East. And America’s already overstretched ship crews, fighter squadrons, and air defenses are finding themselves having to cover even more ground.

“We're not building a military that can handle three theaters of operations simultaneously,” said Mark Montgomery, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

The U.S. military is sending assets it cannot afford to withdraw from one critical region to another. The Lincoln, which is supposed to cover the Indo-Pacific, is headed to the Gulf. The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower has just returned to Norfolk, Virginia, after an extended deployment fighting the Houthis in the Red Sea.

“This is a challenge that is likely to continue to challenge the military’s ability to focus on the Indo-Pacific. It challenges our ability to fully mobilize the number of assets that we want to have in that part of the world,” said John Miller, a retired U.S. Navy vice admiral who previously served as commander of the U.S. 5th Fleet.

But Miller cautioned that the U.S. military could still move its assets quickly: “We can move Air Force air forces between the Pacific and the Middle East. We can move ships between the Pacific or the Atlantic to the Middle East without much difficulty for a short period of time.”

“It’s an expensive project, and it’s difficult and time-consuming to replace the assets that we’ve used,” Miller said. “We can’t continue to play this game of defense where it’s half-court lacrosse where we never get on the offensive.”

Certainty of an Iranian attack on Israel appears to have grown over the weekend. On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly warned G7 leaders that an Iranian strike could begin within 24 hours.

Iran has signaled its intentions by sending diplomatic warnings and security instructions. On Monday morning, Iran sent a notice to fliers asking them to close its airspace. German airline Lufthansa has canceled flights to Beirut, Tel Aviv and Tehran. The United States and other Western countries have urged their citizens to leave Lebanon and other neighboring countries as soon as possible.

“It’s the typical action-reaction syndrome,” said Bilal Saab, an expert on U.S.-Middle East security issues at the consultancy Trends Research and Advisory. “It doesn’t really matter what Iran does on its own; it matters what the Israelis do in response. I don’t expect tit-for-tat to get completely out of control, but at the same time, every time we go through this dynamic, the risk of escalation increases because the goals always get a little bit more ambitious.”

Iran faces certain obstacles when it comes to launching massive retaliatory strikes against Israel. For one thing, it has only a limited number of launchers, which creates bottlenecks if it wants to send a massive salvo of cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Iran can of course also compensate for Israel’s strategic depth by using its network of proxies, particularly Hezbollah, which is just across the border in Lebanon and has a score to settle with the far-right government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the Israeli military airstrike that eliminated Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah commander, last week.

But Israel has also been waging a war against Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, and has since carried out near-daily strikes against a heavily armed Hezbollah that have taken a toll on the country’s Iron Dome air defense system. Israel continues to try to resupply its Iron Dome batteries with U.S. help, but some experts fear that an all-out attack by Iran and Hezbollah could overwhelm the system.

Countries that have ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones will always have more of them than the anti-ballistic missile, anti-cruise missile and anti-drone systems that the West has, Miller said.

If Iran decides to launch a less costly attack, using primarily Shahed drones rather than missiles to strike Israel, the slow-moving UAVs could be detected by early warning systems and picked off one by one by air defenses bullet by bullet.

But this can only be done with help from the region. While US allies like Jordan are more likely to help, Egypt has already publicly stated that it will not help Israel repel an attack.

