UK puts on hold review of arms export license application to Israel | Arms Trade





British officials appear to have halted the processing of arms export licenses to Israel until a wide-ranging government review into the issue is completed.

Exporters applying for arms sales licenses have reportedly received messages from the trade ministry saying their applications are on hold while they are reviewed.

Whitehall sources insisted this did not represent a change in policy and may be an administrative procedure.

There is no set date for completing a review of the risks of arms sales to Israel amid allegations of humanitarian law violations in the Gaza conflict, a task made more complicated by ministers’ efforts to distinguish between arms sold to Israel for defensive purposes and those sold for offensive purposes for use in Gaza.

The process is taking time, government sources said, as ministers must ensure the suspension decision is legal and complies with arms export licensing laws.

The previous government announced in June that 108 arms export licenses had been granted to Israel from the Hamas attack (October 7) through the end of May 2024. The value of the licenses was not disclosed.

The Jewish Chronicle and the Mail on Sunday reported that applicants for arms export licences had been told their applications would be put on hold while the policy was reviewed.

A division spokesperson said: Our approach to export licenses to Israel has not changed. We continue to review export license applications on a case-by-case basis in accordance with our strategic export license criteria.

Following a Freedom of Information request, Christian Aid revealed that 20 companies received standard individual export licenses for military supplies to Israel between October 7 and May 31. A further 30 companies named have pending applications for military export licenses.

The department said granting a license to Christian Aid did not mean that exports had taken place. Some licenses may expire without being used, while others may expire partially used.

William Bell, Christian AIDS's Middle East policy director, said: The only way to ensure that arms sold to Israel are not used for human rights abuses is a black and white ban. That's what this new government should be prepared to do. There are no conditions. It's frankly reprehensible for any company to profit from this war.

