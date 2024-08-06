'Seriously?': Elon Musk criticised for 'totally unfounded' comments on UK riots | Science & Technology News





After billionaire Elon Musk claimed civil war was “inevitable” in Britain, a government minister said the claims were “completely unfounded” – after clashing with Sir Keir Starmer over the comments.

Musk, who owns X, has been locked in a war of words with the Prime Minister over the ongoing riots in the UK, with concerns raised that misinformation online is fuelling unrest.

UK riots update: Petrol bombs and violence in two cities

After footage emerged of rioters setting off firecrackers at police, Musk said in a comment on his social media site that “civil war is inevitable.”

The prime minister's spokesman quickly dismissed the comments, saying there was “no basis to justify such remarks” and that “anyone who incites violence online will be severely punished by the law.”

Musk then responded to Sir Keir's social media posts criticising violence against Muslims by asking if he was concerned about attacks on “all” communities.

“Everyone must call for calm in this situation,” Courts Secretary Heidi Alexander told Sky News.

“So I think the argument that civil war is inevitable is completely unjustified,” she added.

1:33 'The perpetrators will be identified at the first opportunity' Image: Rioters outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Former government minister Rory Stewart criticised Musk's comments, asking X: “Really?

“Since when have you claimed to understand the British community or British politics? How many days exactly have you been living in these communities?

“Do you ever feel like now might be the wrong time to be talking about something you know nothing about?”

Read more: 28 charged after Middlesbrough riots How the far right hijacked the Southport protest

Armando Iannucci, creator of the comedy series “The Thick of It,” also responded to Musk’s comments about civil war, posting: “Tomorrow morning you will see the people who live here clearing the streets.

“A small group of thugs cannot create a large-scale movement.

“You have been deceived by your own platform, which amplifies noise at the expense of facts.”

Mosques and hotels housing refugees were targeted by far-right rioters across Britain last week.

Former police chief Neil Basu said the worst cases of far-right violence should be treated as terrorism.

