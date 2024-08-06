At least five US service members injured in rocket attack on Iraqi military base | News





Two Katyusha rockets were fired towards the Ain al-Assad airbase. According to an Iraqi security source, the rockets fell inside the base.

At least five U.S. personnel were wounded in an attack on a military base in Iraq, U.S. officials said, amid rising tensions following the killings last week of senior Hamas and Hezbollah officials.

Two Katyusha rockets were fired at the Ain al-Assad air base in western Iraq on Monday, two Iraqi security sources told Reuters news agency. One of the Iraqi sources said the rockets landed inside the base. It was unclear whether the attack was linked to Iran's threats of retaliation over the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

U.S. officials, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said one of the Americans was seriously wounded. The Associated Press news agency, citing U.S. defense officials, said seven service members and civilians were injured.

Iraq said on Tuesday it rejected all irresponsible actions targeting Iraqi bases, diplomatic missions and outposts of the U.S.-led coalition.

The White House said the president and vice president had been briefed on the attack.

Base personnel are currently assessing the damage after the attack, one of the officials told Reuters. Haniyeh, the political leader of the Palestinian group Hamas, was assassinated in Tehran last week, an attack that prompted threats of retaliation from Iran. Iran has blamed Israel for the assassination, but Israel has not claimed responsibility for the killing.

Adding to tensions, an Israeli strike on Beirut last week also killed Fuad Shukir, the top commander of the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Iran said the United States was responsible for Haniyeh's assassination because of its support for Israel.

US deploys military forces in anticipation of threats of retaliation

In a call Monday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant agreed that the attack marked a dangerous escalation, according to a Pentagon statement.

Last week, the United States carried out a strike in Iraq against individuals that U.S. officials described as militants preparing to launch drones and posing a threat to U.S. and coalition forces.

The United States is eagerly awaiting Iran's response to Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran.

After the assassination, the United States sent additional military forces to the Middle East in anticipation of retaliatory attacks, calling the deployment defensive.

The nearly ten-month-old war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas has seen regular low-intensity hostilities between Israel and Iran and Hezbollah, as well as other groups in the region aligned with Tehran.

It is widely accepted that neither side is ready for all-out war, but heightened tensions mean the risk of a conflagration is high.

Iraq, a rare ally of the United States and Iran, has 2,500 U.S. troops and Iranian-backed militant groups linked to its security forces. The country has been the scene of increasing reprisal attacks since the Gaza war began in October.

