



Since the riots broke out across London, England, news outlets have been focusing on the role of misinformation shared on social media.

As far-right mobs rampage across cities, questions abound: Should social media platforms crack down on the spread of dangerous conspiracy theories that claim immigrants and people of Muslim backgrounds are more likely to commit deadly crimes or sexual abuse? Are companies like TikTok being so inflammatory that they are allowing rioters to freely display hate crime videos?

There is little doubt that social media plays a significant role in fueling tensions. But the far-right threat is nothing new, and many of their views entered the political mainstream long before we were glued to our screens.

The violence first erupted after three girls – nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Agiar, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and six-year-old Bebe King – were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed summer holiday camp in Southport.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9 (left), Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Bebe King, 6, were killed in a rare stabbing attack on children on July 29. [Photo by Merseyside Police/AFP]

A week of violent riots by far-right agitators followed a peaceful vigil held in a mourning northern English city.

Conspiracy theorists were quick to hypothesize that the Southport attacker was Muslim and an immigrant.

Neither of his identities are true. The suspect has been identified as 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana. While suspects under the age of 18 are automatically anonymous, the judges decided to identify Rudakubana in part to prevent the spread of false information.

He is a British citizen born in Wales, born to Christian parents from Rwanda. Despite attempts to expose the agitators, it is too late. The damage has already been done.

In response to a video shared by notorious provocateur Tommy Robinson on Saturday showing men and boys in black suits throwing firecrackers on a Liverpool street, Musk wrote on his platform: “Civil war is inevitable. He is now at odds with the British government over that comment.”

The government's first duty is to keep its citizens safe. Many black and Asian citizens feel unsafe.

Lester Holloway (@LesterJHolloway) August 6, 2024

Those involved in the days-long riots denounced and attacked immigrants, Muslims and non-white British people.

Mosques were destroyed. Rioters threw bricks at the homes of ethnic minorities and smashed the windscreens of their cars. A Syrian supermarket in Belfast was set ablaze. A hotel housing asylum seekers was swarmed by angry mobs, some of whom made deadly threats. A masked man was filmed making a throat-slitting gesture. A Holiday Inn Express in Tamworth was spray-painted with racist graffiti, perhaps a sign of how many communities are at risk: Fu** P***s, Scum, Get out England.

The aftermath of the violence in Tamworth shows how a mob stormed into a hotel used by refugees and attempted to set fire to them and their staff. Petrol bombs, fireworks, bricks and other missiles were thrown at police. The building was covered in racist graffiti. @GMB pic.twitter.com/ymby7CGA8z

Richard Gaisford (@richardgaisford) August 5, 2024

The Daily Telegraph's crime editor quoted one Middlesbrough resident who rioted on Sunday, shouting 'there's nothing black in the Union Jack' and smashing windows at random, hoping the house belonged to an immigrant family.

The country is a powder keg. Protesters are gathering and clashes with police are intensifying. Hundreds of people have been arrested.

And for some, today's scene evokes memories of the racism that arose in post-war Britain, when Commonwealth immigrants were vilified.

unforgettable memory

In the 70s and 80s, after then Shadow Secretary of Defense Enoch Powell's bloody Rivers speech, people from the Caribbean and South Asia frequently faced threats on the streets.

The term “p***bashing” was widely used to describe violent and sexual attacks against South Asians and their businesses.

People gather outside a hotel housing immigrants in Aldershot, England, on August 4, 2024. [Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters]

Some people remember the atmosphere in Britain after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks when Muslims felt collectively stigmatised and abused.

More recently, xenophobia was sparked by the 2016 referendum in which Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Nigel Farage, a hard-right populist seen as one of the main architects of Brexit, has overseen a wave of anti-immigrant rhetoric that some mainstream parties have claimed to have adopted.

The previous Conservative government spent years decrying illegal immigration and repeatedly promised to stop the boats, and the new Labour government has done the same.

In addition to the horrific violence being perpetrated in our communities, we are also seeing Black and Brown people being viciously vilified on media platforms, essentially begging for our humanity to be recognized, explaining why we should not be violently attacked.

Yemisi Adegoke (@briticoyemo) August 5, 2024

On July 4, Labour won a majority of seats after being pushed back on a debate on two types of immigration: undocumented migrants and overseas workers or students on visas.

The reform movement led by Farage, which blames social problems such as unemployment, crime and housing shortages on immigration, has become the third largest party in the polls. Four million Britons, not a small number, have backed the group whose leader said in May that Muslims do not share British values.

Together with 80 anti-racism and migrant rights groups, we have written to @Keir_Starmer asking him to summon Parliament to address the scale of this crisis.

The new government must change its ways and promote absolute tolerance for far-right, racist and anti-immigrant rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/h1pH2GMhWB

Runnymede Trust (@RunnymedeTrust) August 5, 2024

When I reported from Clacton-on-Sea, the coastal town where Farage currently sits as an MP, before the election, his supporters shared a worrying view. Everyone I interviewed lamented illegal immigration.

Every ship that comes here, I honestly believe they are terrorists, one said. They come here to invade us, and eventually they will kill us all and wipe us off the face of the earth.

Some people blamed Muslims.

Another person spread the false theory that most serious crime in London was committed under foreign influence.

Britain is in the grip of race riots

As Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces a massive test a month after taking office, few brown and black Britons or migrant communities feel safe. Far-right riots are expected to be more prevalent in areas with large ethnic minority populations.

What are the origins of misinformation? How did anti-immigrant sentiment morph into the specter of white supremacy, or vice versa? These are the pertinent questions for minority communities to ask.

One widely shared post denounces the media, showing more than a dozen front-page headlines in recent years demonizing immigrants and Muslims.

I have no idea how yesterday happened. Not at all. pic.twitter.com/qxhWcOzjKq

Brendan May (@bmay) August 4, 2024

So Britain is in the grip of race riots. A new poem by the famous artist George De Poet, shared on Monday, begins: I don’t know if any journalists are keeping quiet about this. We just had an election drenched in racism and most of the media is unmoved by it. I can barely, almost not believe what I’m seeing.

For him and many others, there are two causes: the media and politicians.

His poem continues: Those who commit violence against immigrants are not so surprising, given the times we live in. The heightened suspicion and heightened division are direct products of right-wing conditioning.

This riot was started by political and media institutions. Solidarity with all those under attack pic.twitter.com/w76ockjuCf

George The Poet (@GeorgeThePoet) August 5, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/8/6/uk-riots-raise-the-spectre-of-racism-and-evoke-haunting-memories The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

