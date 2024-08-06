US service members injured in suspected rocket attack on Al Asad airbase in Iraq, US officials say





US service members injured in rocket attack in Iraq

US service members injured in rocket attack on Iraqi airbase 00:17

Several U.S. personnel appear to have been injured in a suspected rocket attack on U.S. and coalition forces at Al Asad air base in Iraq on Monday, a Pentagon spokesman said, adding that base officials were conducting a damage assessment following the attack.

U.S. military officials told CBS News that there were no known deaths and that the service members' injuries were not considered critical.

U.S. officials said the latest death toll was seven people injured, all in stable condition. Most of the injuries were described as head trauma, but some had cuts from shrapnel.

Two Katyusha rockets appeared to have been fired from a modified truck toward Al Asad, officials said.

A White House official said President Biden had been briefed on the attack.

“The briefing focused on the threats posed by Iran and its proxies to Israel and the U.S. military in the region,” the White House said in a statement. “The President and Vice President were briefed on the attack on Al Asad Air Base in Iraq. They discussed the steps we are taking to defend our forces and respond to any attack on our personnel in a manner and location of our choosing.”

The attack came amid growing fears of a broader regional war in the Middle East following the assassinations last week of a top Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and the top political leader of Hamas in Iran. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that the region was at a “critical moment” and urged all parties in the Middle East to work to ease tensions.

Al Asad has been the target of strikes before, including in early 2020, when Iran launched a missile attack on the base in retaliation for the US assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. More than 100 US troops were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries following the Iranian missile attack.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

More information on CBS News

David Martin, Kristin Brown and Margaret Brennan contributed to this report.

Charlie D'Agata

Charlie D'Agata is a senior foreign correspondent for CBS News and has been based in London since 2000. He has spent more than two decades covering international news for CBS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-personnel-injured-al-asad-air-base-suspected-rocket-attack-iraq/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos