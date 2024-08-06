Google has illegal monopoly on Internet search, US judge says | Internet News





The case portrayed Google as a technological tyrant that methodically thwarted competition to protect its search engine.

A US judge has ruled that Google spent billions of dollars to create an illegal monopoly for its search engine, exploiting its dominance to crush competition and stifle innovation.

Monday's landmark ruling that Google violated antitrust law marks the first major success by U.S. authorities in their fight against Big Tech's dominance, which has been criticized across the political spectrum.

The court concluded that Google is a monopoly and acted as such to maintain its monopoly, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta wrote in his 277-page decision.

Google's dominance in the search engine market is evidence of its monopoly, the ruling said.

Google has an 89.2% market share for general search services, which rises to 94.9% on mobile devices, according to the ruling.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland called the ruling a historic victory for the American people, adding that no company, no matter how big or influential, is above the law.

The decision represents a major setback for Google and its parent company, Alphabet, which had argued that its popularity stemmed from consumers' overwhelming desire to use a search engine that had become synonymous with online searching.

According to a recent study by investment firm BOND, Google's search engine processes about 8.5 billion queries each day worldwide, nearly double its daily volume compared to 12 years ago.

Google's president of global affairs, Kent Walker, said the company would appeal the decision, noting that Mehta had characterized Google as the best search engine in the industry.

Given that, and the fact that people are increasingly looking for information in different ways, we plan to appeal, Walker said.

The decision sets the stage for a second trial to determine possible solutions, including possibly breaking up Alphabet, which would change the landscape of the online advertising world that Google has dominated for years.

The ruling is the first in a series of major decisions challenging alleged monopolies by tech giants, including Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, Amazon and Apple. The Google case, filed by former President Donald Trump's administration, was before a judge from September to November last year.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee, said the fact that the case has continued under different administrations demonstrates strong bipartisan support for antitrust enforcement.

“It's a great victory for the American people that antitrust enforcement is still in effect,” she said. “Google is a rampant monopoly.”

The case portrays Google as a tech bully that methodically thwarted competition to protect a search engine that became the centerpiece of a digital advertising machine that generated nearly $240 billion in revenue last year.

Justice Department lawyers argued that Google's monopoly allowed it to charge advertisers artificially high prices while enjoying the luxury of not having to invest more time and money in improving the quality of its search engine, a lax approach that harmed users.

Mehtas’ ruling highlighted the billions of dollars Google spends each year to install its search engine as the default option on new cell phones and electronic gadgets. In 2021 alone, Google spent more than $26 billion to secure those default deals, the judge said.

Experts, however, say the appeals process could take years, potentially delaying any immediate impact on users and advertisers.

