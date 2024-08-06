Lancaster people were lovely: British city resists race riots | Far Right News





The British Lancaster far right doesn't faze Sharon Motlock.

She was taking a break from her full-time job caring for her ailing husband, drinking coffee and reading a book, when dozens of agitators gathered at the beautiful picnic spot in Lancaster she had chosen to relax at.

This is my only outdoor space, it's like my garden, she said. I don't move for anyone.

The agitators in the northern English city were part of a growing far-right movement that has rocked the country, sparking a week of riots against immigrants, Muslims and ethnic minorities.

They were sparked by misinformation spreading on social media following the fatal stabbing that left three girls dead in the coastal town of Southport, about 40 miles from Lancaster, on July 29. Many posts suggested the suspect was Muslim and an immigrant. He is neither.

Sharon Motlock, Lancaster [Simon Speakman Cordall/Al Jazeera]

Ultimately, attempts to shake up Lancaster failed as counter-protesters outnumbered the agitators.

“They're worried about the number of people coming in, and they see it as a bad thing, rather than being more objective and open-minded about what immigrants can actually bring to the country,” Motlock said.

Tensions have eased in Lancaster, but riots continue in several towns and cities across England and Northern Ireland as online trolls continue to exploit anger over the Southport tragedy.

More than 400 people were arrested in connection with far-right violence last week.

Riots broke out in Belfast, Darlington and Plymouth overnight.

Internationally, Britain's reputation on the world stage has been damaged.

The world media has dug into the overtly racist nature of the riots. Nigeria, Australia, Malaysia, India and Indonesia are among the countries that have issued warnings to their citizens about the dangers of violence.

Misinformation and fear of the far right

In Britain, people including Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who goes by the alias Tommy Robinson, and Nigel Farage, a leading member of parliament for the populist reform movement, have been accused of spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation that fueled the riots.

They also instilled distrust in the government and the police.

Nigel Farage, leader of Britain's Reform UK party, speaks to the press after winning his first seat in parliament in the UK's general election in Clacton-on-Sea after eight attempts. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]

Both men repeated the myth that police have a two-pronged approach: giving unfair privileges to minorities and the left, and punishing white protesters more harshly.

Hassan, 38, who fled Sudan when war broke out in April 2023 and was later captured by an armed group in Libya, said he was worried.

He arrived in Lancaster a few months ago, and staff at Global Link, a local charity that supports refugees and asylum seekers, warned him about far-right tendencies in Britain.

I feel unhappy,” Hassan told Al Jazeera through an interpreter. “I don’t know what I would do if the local people don’t accept me.”

In Lancaster, at least for now, that doesn't seem to be the case. The city seems to thrive on community-led projects that welcome everyone.

The city's two music venues, the Cantina and Ye Olde John O'Gaunt pub, have pledged to ban anyone attending the planned far-right protest.

Counter-protesters gather in Dalton Square, Lancaster, in response to the far right. [Simon Speakman Cordall/Al Jazeera]

Planned riots in nearby Preston and Blackburn also met with opposition from local residents, as in Lancaster, and were quelled.

A similar protest planned for the traditional seaside resort of Blackpool coincided with the town's annual Rebellion punk festival, where attendees were said to be among the first to attack right-wing protesters.

“The people in Lancaster were all very kind to us,” said Wael, who left Damascus six years ago to avoid conscription into the Syrian army.

He saw yesterday the reaction to the far-right protests. He was happy to see all these people supporting refugees.

But anti-racism groups say violence is likely to continue in Britain's towns and cities in the coming days. Buoyed by the success of Sunday's protest, the Lancaster branch of national campaign group Stand Up To Racism says it is ready.

Police guard against people taking part in a far-right protest in Lancaster, England [Manon Cruz/Reuters]

