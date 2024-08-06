US service members injured in attack on Iraq base, authorities say





Al Asad Air Base in Iraq. A rocket attack on an Iraqi military base injured U.S. personnel, officials said, Aug. 6, 2024

Source: Google Earth

At least five U.S. service members were wounded in an attack on a military base in Iraq on Monday, U.S. officials told Reuters, as the Middle East braces for a possible new wave of attacks by Iran and its allies following the killings last week of senior figures from the militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

Two Katyusha rockets were fired at the al-Assad airbase in western Iraq, two Iraqi security sources said. An Iraqi security source said the rockets landed inside the base. It is unclear whether the attack is linked to Iran's threats of retaliation over the killings.

Iran said on Wednesday that the United States was responsible for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran because of its support for Israel.

U.S. officials, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said one of the wounded Americans was seriously injured. The death toll was based on preliminary information that could still change, they added.

“Base personnel are conducting a damage assessment following the attack,” one of the officials added.

Last week, the United States carried out a strike in Iraq against individuals that U.S. officials described as militants preparing to launch drones and posing a threat to U.S. and coalition forces.

The United States is eagerly waiting to see whether Iran will follow through on its promise to respond to Haniyeh's assassination two days ago in Tehran, one of several killings of senior members of the Palestinian militant group as the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza rages.

The Pentagon has announced it will deploy additional fighter jets and warships to the Middle East as Washington seeks to bolster its defenses in the face of threats from Iran and its allies Hamas and Hezbollah.

Iraq, a rare ally of the United States and Iran, has 2,500 U.S. troops and Iranian-backed militias linked to its security forces. The country has been the scene of increasing reprisal attacks since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in October.

Iraq wants U.S.-led military coalition troops to begin withdrawing in September and for the coalition's work to be formally completed by September 2025, Iraqi sources said, with some U.S. forces likely to remain in a newly negotiated advisory role.

Baghdad has struggled to contain Iranian-backed armed groups that have attacked U.S. forces in that country and neighboring Syria dozens of times since Oct. 7.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani held talks with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Sunday.

An Iraqi official said Blinken asked Sudani to help reduce regional tensions by helping convince Iran to moderate its response to an Israeli strike in Tehran that killed the Hamas leader last week.

U.S. Army Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, the head of U.S. Central Command, is currently in the Middle East. One of the U.S. officials said Kurilla was talking to his allies about how to coordinate in the event of an Iranian attack on Israel.

