Charity Commission statement on riots and public disorder





Charities are at the heart of communities across the country and have always been part of the solution to division and hate. They provide hope and unity, bring together communities of place, faith and interest, and build bridges. Many are already responding to violence with courage and optimism.

But charities are not immune from being targeted or affected by violence and attacks. Mosques and other charitable places of worship have been targeted, and others have fallen victim to indiscriminate vandalism. Some charity leaders are now faced with difficult choices as they weigh the importance of their daily activities against the challenge of keeping beneficiaries, staff, volunteers and buildings safe from harm.

As a regulator, the Commission recognises that some charities are dealing with unfamiliar circumstances and unclear risks. It is important that directors make decisions in good faith and in the best interests of the charity and act reasonably on the information available to them.

The Commission provides guidance to help trustees, who know their charities, their communities and their circumstances best, make the right decisions. As a regulator, we stand ready to support charities as they navigate this difficult time and support them in doing what they do best: bringing communities together, protecting the most vulnerable in society and working to make our country and the world a better place.

David Holdsworth, chief executive of the Charity Commission, said:

I want to thank all the directors, staff and volunteers who have responded to hate with unity and hope in recent days, whether through words or actions. This is a time in our country when charities are making a difference in our communities and strengthening our society. I thank you and support you.

As your regulator, we guide and support all charities and ensure they know where to turn when they need support. I encourage trustees to use our guidance, contact our contact centres or use the umbrella bodies and other sources of advice in some sectors.

Committee Guidance and Support

Some charities have plans in place to deal with incidents and trustees should use these plans where appropriate, including reviewing them in the light of current events.

The Commission's safety guidelines include a section on how to handle and report incidents and concerns, including advice on:

Protect people, follow safeguarding policies and procedures, take action quickly to prevent or minimise further harm or damage, report to all relevant authorities and regulators where necessary and plan what to say to those involved, the charity and the media if necessary.

Charities will want to regularly review the security and safety of their staff, visitors and premises and consider whether additional safeguarding measures are needed. Trustees know their communities and areas best and are therefore best placed to assess and respond to increased risks.

It is also important to remember that police and other services are actively monitoring the situation across the country, regularly assessing risks and threats and responding appropriately. Monitor official social media channels of police and government agencies for accurate and up-to-date information to support your assessments and decisions. There is a lot of misinformation being circulated, so it is important to verify your sources, rely only on official or other trusted communication channels, and avoid speculation or rumours.

However, we recognize that this may not be easy given the dynamic nature of the event and the unique circumstances. Furthermore, not all scenarios can be planned for or mitigated, and review and mitigation must be proportionate and will vary for each organization and situation.

Here are some things to consider when reviewing your current operating practices and safety measures:

Are you operating in an area where there has been or is at risk of instability? If so, what changes can you make to mitigate the risk to your staff, visitors or beneficiaries? Have you reviewed the entry points to the property for weaknesses in the event of an instability? Can you restrict access to the property or improve secure entry? Are there alternative entrances available? Are there alternative routes of egress from the property if required? Have you communicated this clearly to staff and visitors on arrival? Do you have clear procedures in place for what staff/visitors should do to stay safe in the event of an incident? Have you briefed everyone on these procedures and are they clear about who will be in charge of giving instructions in the event of an incident? Do you need to have trained first aid staff or volunteers on site? Have you contacted your local police community liaison team to share specific risks or seek specific advice and guidance on your operations?

Some risks may be specific or time-bound. For example, there may be a police alert about a specific risk/threat based on social media or intelligence monitoring. So you may want to consider:

How the charity’s members/charities continually review the latest advice, guidance or warnings from the police or other local authorities, including monitoring social media channels; whether there is a procedure in place to assess risk at the start of each day if the risk is high; whether there is a clear channel or method for communicating with staff or beneficiaries about whether they need to be present on site before commencing operations; and whether there is a clear process or appointed person to take action in response to urgent warnings or risks.

Charities should not hesitate to call emergency services if a staff member, volunteer or beneficiary is being abused, feels threatened or is at risk.

In response to recent violent disruptions and online rhetoric threatening mosques across the country, the Interior Ministry is bolstering security for mosques with a new, rapidly deployable emergency security system.

In the current extraordinary circumstances, charities may find it helpful to remind themselves of the basic principles of good decision-making set out in the core guidance.

Misinformation is spreading on social media, and charities should not share any content without first verifying that it comes from an official or verified source. There is further advice in our social media guidelines.

Trustees can contact the Commission directly on 0300 066 9197 if they require support. Some charities may consider it necessary to lodge a serious incident report with the Commission now or in the future.

Additional advice and support

The National Corporate Crime Centre has further advice on how to protect your organisation during public events.

ProtectUK also provides guidance on how to protect and prepare effectively.

Charities can work with local emergency services, including local resilience forums. Local resilience forums (LRFs) are multi-agency partnerships made up of representatives from local public services, including emergency services, local authorities, the NHS, the Environment Agency, etc. LRFs aim to plan and prepare for local events and catastrophic emergencies. They identify potential risks and develop emergency plans to prevent or mitigate the impact of any event on the community.

The VCS Emergency Partnership is a network of over 300 voluntary, community and statutory sector organisations that provide a more coordinated and person-centred response to emergencies. It aims to create greater national resilience and a better experience for those affected by emergencies. It provides partners with access to useful information, learning opportunities and capacity-building events, and provides ways to build trusted connections with others and community resilience before, during and after emergencies.

Your Local Infrastructure Organisation (LIO) will be a source of information about the local situation and immediate risks, a useful contact for immediate support and connections with other organisations in your area, and a good way to feed information back to the statutory services. Find your nearest LIO.

NCVO can also provide advice and guidance to charities. In Wales, contact WCVA.

End Notes to editors The Charity Commission is an independent, non-departmental government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its aim is to be a fair, balanced and independent professional regulator that enables charities to thrive. This will help create and maintain an environment in which charities can play a vital role in building public trust and ultimately improving lives and strengthening society. Find out more: About the Charity Commission

