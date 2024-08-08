UK tech minister Elon Musk says he is 'responsible to no one'





Harun Ozalf | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Britain's technology minister has told The Times newspaper that Elon Musk is “the only person who is accountable to no one” and that his influence on public discourse should not be underestimated, adding that he was responding to recent criticism of the tech billionaire by senior government officials.

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said in an interview published Wednesday that Musk has the power to influence major world events, including the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Kyle added that the UK's relationship with companies like X and other major social media companies was “much more akin to the negotiations you would have with other countries' secretaries of state simply because of the scale and scope of it”.

His comments, which come ahead of the recent UK riots, follow controversial comments Musk made on Sunday about the UK’s political situation. The entrepreneur, who owns social media site X and is the CEO of electric car maker Tesla, posted on his platform suggesting that immigration could lead to civil war in Britain.

Kyle is not the only government official to criticize Musk. On Monday, the British prime minister's official spokesman said there was “no justification” for comments like those made by the X owner and chairman.

Meanwhile, Britain's Justice Minister Heidi Alexander responded to Musk's comments on Tuesday, saying anyone using social media platforms must “act responsibly” on those platforms and that language linking the riots to civil war was “completely unjustified.”

Kyle spoke to social media companies including TikTok, Facebook parent company Meta, Google, and X about the riots and reminded them that they have a responsibility to root out misinformation spreading online.

Last year, the UK passed the Online Safety Act, a landmark piece of legislation that strengthens penalties for illegal and harmful content on the internet.

But the regulator enforcing the law, media and communications watchdog Ofcom, cannot take action against companies that allow harmful posts that incite ongoing riots, because its full powers under the law have not yet come into effect.

Ofcom told CNBC it was moving quickly to implement the legislation as soon as possible, but said the new obligations that legally require tech companies to actively police their platforms would not be fully implemented until 2025.

Tesla's press office did not immediately respond to Musk's request for comment.

For more on Kyle's take on Musk, read the full Times article here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/08/07/uk-riots-elon-musk-accountable-to-no-one-uk-tech-minister-says.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos