Adrian Weinberg saves the day for U.S. men's water polo team with quarterfinal win over Australia





The U.S. men's water polo team didn't play perfectly against Australia on Wednesday, but no matter what happened in the pool, goalkeeper Adrian Weinberg was there to save the day.

In a penalty shootout to determine which team would advance to the semifinals of the Paris Olympics, Weinberg made two saves and his teammates scored four of five shots for an 11-10 victory in the tournament quarterfinals.

Earlier in the game, on a power play with 17 seconds left in the first quarter, Max Irving scored for the United States, tying the score at 2-2. But a replay showed that American sprinter Johnny Hooper was assessed a roughing penalty, which negated the goal and allowed Australia to take a penalty, which also reduced the United States to one man for four minutes.

This brutality call turned the game from 2-2 to 3-1 for Australia.

Australia outscored the United States 3-1 on the four-minute power play, but it could have been worse. Weinberg made two saves and another Australian shot hit the post. Australia led 5-3 at halftime.

Weinberg made six saves in the first two quarters, giving both teams a solid defensive half. Australia held the U.S. to just 25 percent shooting and 1-of-7 on action shots in front of the goal.

In the third quarter, the United States managed to come back into the game by preventing Australia from scoring for over 10 minutes of play. Weinberg saved another penalty two minutes into the third quarter, and on the next possession, Ryder Dodd scored his seventh goal in Paris to bring the United States within one goal.

In the third quarter, Hannes Daube tied the score for Team USA on a penalty shot, and then gave his team its first lead on a goal on the other side of the cage with 6:02 left.

After going nearly two quarters without a goal, Australia equalized and took the lead with two goals in 50 seconds. The United States had only their last possessions left, but showed no signs of worry. Alex Bowen tied the score again at 7-7 with 32 seconds left, a goal that eventually forced a penalty shootout.

MATCH STATISTICS

Weinberg finished with 11 saves compared to just five from Australian goaltender Nic Porter.

The victory puts the United States in the semifinals for the first time at the Olympics since 2008. Australia has yet to reach the medal stage at the Olympics in 18 attempts.

The Americans will face two-time defending champion Serbia in the semifinals on Friday. A match time has not yet been announced.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/adrian-weinberg-saves-day-us-mens-water-polo-quarterfinals-win-over-australia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos