UK braces for far-right violence DW 08/07/2024





Far-right groups in Britain were planning rallies at more than 30 venues across the country on Wednesday, more than a week after riots first erupted in the country sparked by anti-immigrant conspiracy theories.

Targets of the protests, which often turned violent, included buildings housing asylum seekers and immigration lawyers' offices, according to a Telegram list leaked to the press.

The British government said on Monday it would deploy up to 6,000 specialist police officers to help tackle the worst unrest the country has seen in a decade.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure that where there is a police response, there is a police response,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters after attending an emergency government meeting on Tuesday evening.

“It’s a difficult situation, obviously, with so many different places having unrest at the same time,” he said, adding that the government was “trying to get the confidence that we can coordinate our response and deploy the right police to deal with this unrest.”

UK's Starmer condemns 'far-right violence' as violence escalates

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video.

The rioters are facing prison sentences.

Hundreds of people have been arrested and dozens have already been taken to court, but police are continuing to search for those involved in the violence, scouring hours of footage uploaded to social media, particularly the video platform TikTok.

A 58-year-old man was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday after being convicted of assaulting a police officer, in what is believed to be the first conviction for violence since the riots began.

“The genuine collective grief of the people of Southport has been effectively undermined by this callous act,” said Judge Andrew Mennery, at Liverpool Crown Court.

Far-right riots unsettle British Muslim community

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video.

Two other men, aged 29 and 41, were sentenced to 30 and 20 months respectively for violent disorder offences. One set fire to the seatbelt of a police van in Liverpool, while the other pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated public order offence.

Authorities also pledged to pursue those who organize or incite violence. Police have singled out the now-defunct English Defence League, a violent Islamophobic group with links to football violence. Plans for rallies across the country were widely shared on right-wing social media channels.

American billionaire Elon Musk also got in on the action, first posting on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that a “civil war is now inevitable” in Britain, before comparing Britain to the “Soviet Union.”

“The use of language like civil war is unacceptable under any circumstances,” Justice Minister Heidi Alexander told Times Radio.

Safety warnings issued in China, India, Nigeria, Australia and the UK

The ongoing unrest has led several countries around the world to issue safety warnings for their citizens living in or planning to travel to the UK.

The Indian high commission in London warned visitors to remain vigilant and “exercise appropriate caution”, while the Chinese diplomatic mission said Chinese citizens and tourists should avoid affected areas.

Australia has advised people to “avoid areas where protests are taking place due to the risk of disruption and violence”, while Nigeria's foreign ministry said there was “an increased risk of violence and disorder”.

Malaysia, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates have also issued warnings, but European countries have not yet issued warnings.

Why are there riots in Britain?

The first incident of right-wing violence followed the stabbing deaths of three young girls at Taylor Swift's dance class in Southport, northwest England, on July 29.

After initial reports revealed that the perpetrator was a Muslim immigrant, a mob attacked a local mosque.

The fact that the suspect was a Christian born in Wales to Rwandan parents did little to stop the riots from spreading.

This led to clashes with police, with several police officers injured, and attempts to set fire to two hotels housing refugees while people were still inside. Mosques were also a major target.

Far-right protests are Britain's worst riots in 13 years

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video.

ab/wmr(AFP, dpa)

