US Ambassador to Japan to Skip Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Victims Memorial Ceremony as Israel Not Invited





TOKYO (AP) — U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel will not attend this year's Nagasaki atomic bombing memorial service because Israel was not invited, the embassy said Wednesday.

Emanuel will not attend Friday's event because he was politicized by Nagasaki's decision not to invite Israel, the embassy said.

Instead, he will honor the victims of the Nagasaki atomic bombing at a ceremony at a Buddhist temple in Tokyo, he said.

On August 6, 1945, an atomic bomb dropped by the United States on Hiroshima destroyed the city, killing 140,000 people. A second bomb dropped three days later on Nagasaki killed an additional 70,000. Japan surrendered on August 15, 1945, ending World War II and nearly half a century of Japanese aggression in Asia.

Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki had expressed reluctance in June to invite Israel, due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East. He announced last week that Israel was not invited for fear of unforeseen situations such as demonstrations, sabotage or attacks on participants. Nagasaki hopes to honor the atomic bomb victims in a peaceful and solemn atmosphere, he said.

Suzuki said he made the decision based on various developments within the international community in response to the current situation in the Middle East that suggested a possible risk that the ceremony would be disrupted.

Hiroshima, however, invited Israel's ambassador to Japan to its memorial ceremony on Tuesday among 50,000 attendees, including Emanuel and other envoys, although Palestinian representatives were not invited.

Nagasaki authorities said they had been informed that a representative from the U.S. consulate in Fukuoka would represent the United States at Friday's ceremony. Five other G7 countries — Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom — as well as the European Union, are also expected to send lower-level envoys to Nagasaki.

Envoys from these countries signed a joint letter expressing their shared concern about Israel's exclusion, saying that treating the country on the same level as Russia and Belarus, the only other countries not invited, would be misleading.

The envoys urged Nagasaki to reverse its decision and invite Israel to preserve the universal message of the ceremony held in the city. Excluding Israel would make it difficult for them to participate at a high level, they said.

British Ambassador to Japan Julia Longbottom, who attended the 79th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Tuesday, told Japanese media she planned not to attend the Nagasaki ceremony because the city's decision to exclude Israel could send the wrong message.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/japan-us-israel-nagasaki-atomic-bombing-75745a8d700649930803bdc63548d805 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos