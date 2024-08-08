No Signs of Recession in US Freight Demand, Says Maersk CEO





Shipping giant Maersk, seen as a barometer of global trade, sees no signs of a recession in the United States as cargo demand remains robust, the company's chief executive said Wednesday.

“We have seen over the last two years, in fact, [the shipping container] “The market remains surprisingly resilient to all the recession fears that have been going on,” Vincent Clerc told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Wednesday, adding that container demand is generally a good indicator of underlying macroeconomic strength.

U.S. inventories of goods held in storage before shipment or processing “are higher than they were at the beginning of the year, but they are not at a level that is worrisome or indicates a significant slowdown ahead,” Clerc said, while noting some unpredictability in the numbers for companies rebuilding their inventories.

“We're also looking at orders from a lot of retailers and consumer brands that need to import into the US to meet demand in the coming month, and that still looks pretty solid… at least the data and indicators that we have seem to indicate some level of confidence that current consumption levels in the US will be maintained.”

Last week saw a sudden escalation of concerns about a recession in the world's largest economy, the United States, following a series of weaker-than-expected jobs data that divided economists and market participants.

U.S. retail inventories, a measure of unwanted accumulation, rose 5.33% in May from a year earlier to $793.86 billion, according to the latest release from the U.S. Census Bureau.

A report released Wednesday by leasing platform Container xChange said indicators suggest inventory is outpacing demand, signaling a “less prosperous time” in the coming months for container traders, the logistics market and retailers who have been stockpiling inventory.

Maersk's Clerc said the company had been surprised by the resilience of container volumes in recent years and expected this to continue in coming quarters with no indication that the global economy was heading into recessionary territory.

Chinese exports were the driver of strong container volumes as the global share of containers originating in or destined for China increased, he continued.

In 2022, the Danish firm had a significantly gloomier outlook, warning of a drag on demand due to inflation, the threat of a global recession, the European energy crisis and the war in Ukraine.

The combination of these factors has led to lower freight rates in 2023, causing Maersk's profits to plummet.

That trend has partially reversed this year due to rising geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea, which have led shipping companies to divert trade routes around the southern coast of Africa, lengthening journey times and reducing capacity in the global system.

Red Sea could cause new inflation

Clerc told CNBC on Wednesday that he expects the Red Sea hijackings to continue at least through the end of the year.

“That of course requires more capacity, more ships to move global trade, and that created some shortages here in the second quarter and third quarter that we're facing right now,” he said.

“That means, in the short term, higher costs, and we've had to take on significant costs as a result, both in terms of needing more ships and also more containers to do the work that's expected of us.”

If the situation persists, Maersk will experience a “significant inflation” in its cost base that it will have to pass on to its customers, he continued, with routes between Asia and Europe or the US East Coast costing between 20 and 30% more.

The impact of short-term capacity constraints has been positive for the Danish shipping giant's margins and led to three profit increases in recent months, Clerc added.

Maersk on Wednesday reported a year-on-year decline in underlying profit to $623 million from $1.346 billion in the second quarter, and a decline in revenue to $12.77 billion from $12.99 billion.

Although weaker on a year-over-year basis, the company said ocean freight margins were “significantly better” than in the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023, with an earnings before interest and tax margin of 5.6% compared to -2% and -12.8% in those prior periods.

Maersk shares were down 1.6% at 12:45 p.m. in London on Wednesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/08/07/no-sign-of-us-recession-in-freight-demand-maersk-ceo-says.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos