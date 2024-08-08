



A week of rioting across Britain has left the British capital on edge as authorities brace for potential unrest.

London, home to the headquarters of Britain's major media companies, is on alert as it prepares to be the next target of the riots that have swept the country since children were killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport last week.

London police have stepped up patrols in key areas and businesses in central London have put in place extra security measures.

Variety understands that Comcast's pay-TV operator Sky has advised its employees to leave work early to prioritize safety. Variety has reached out to the BBC and several other media companies to see if they have taken similar measures.

In Plymouth, a theatrical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada was also cancelled due to planned protests nearby.

According to the BBC, police sources have revealed a huge scale of potential unrest. Police are preparing to respond to more than 100 possible incidents and up to 30 counter-protests on Wednesday alone. The gatherings are expected to take place in 41 of the 43 police areas in England and Wales.

The BBC reported that immigration centres and lawyers’ offices are likely to be the main targets of protesters. In response, police across the country are pooling resources and sharing intelligence.

London's West End theatres and film productions will remain open until Wednesday afternoon.

The riots were sparked by the deaths of Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Agiar, 9, who were stabbed multiple times and eight other children were injured.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, is charged with the murder of three children and 10 counts of attempted murder. His identity was not initially revealed because British law allows minors to remain anonymous in court proceedings. This led to misinformation spreading online, with false claims about the suspect’s background going viral, fanning far-right sentiment.

The unrest spread to other towns and cities across Britain in the following days. Keir Starmer, a former prosecutor and newly elected prime minister, said: “There is no doubt about it. Those who take part in this violence will be dealt with to the full extent of the law. Police will arrest them. Individuals will be detained. Prosecutions will follow. And convictions will follow. You will regret taking part in this disorder.” He also condemned “far-right violence”.

Police followed Starmer's warning and more than 400 people have been arrested, with sentencing for the perpetrators continuing until Wednesday.

As tensions rise, scenes of potential riots are unfolding across Britain, with businesses being shut, shops shuttered and reports of increased police presence on the streets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/politics/global/london-uk-riots-1236098486/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

