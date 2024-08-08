US charges Pakistani man with Iran ties with plotting political assassination | Soleimani assassination news





Asif Merchant is accused of seeking a hitman to kill unnamed officials as revenge for the US assassination of Iran's military chief.

The United States has charged a Pakistani man, whom it accuses of having ties to Iran, with plotting to commit political assassinations.

Asif Merchant traveled to New York in June with the intention of hiring a hitman to kill a U.S. politician or government official in retaliation for the 2020 assassination of a senior Iranian military commander, according to a statement released Wednesday by the U.S. Justice Department.

Merchant, who prosecutors say spent time in Iran before traveling to the United States from Pakistan, was charged with murder by commission in federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

He was arrested in July as he was preparing to leave the United States, after telling the would-be hitman he would provide further instructions, including the names of his intended targets, in August or September after he returned to Pakistan.

Avraham Moskowitz, Merchant's attorney, declined to comment Tuesday when contacted by The Associated Press.

The name of the intended target was not released, but the attorney general said no evidence had emerged to link Merchant to the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Relentless efforts to fight back

The hunt for Merchants' hitmen was linked to Iran's long-standing desire to retaliate against the United States following the 2020 killing of Iran's top Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander, Qassem Soleimani, according to the charges.

For years, the Justice Department has worked aggressively to counter Iran's brazen and relentless efforts to retaliate against U.S. officials for the killing of Iranian Gen. Soleimani, Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

Court documents do not name the alleged targets of the plot. Merchant told a law enforcement informant that there would be guards all around a target, according to the criminal complaint.

We have not received any reports on this from the US government. However, it is clear that the modus operandi in question contradicts the Iranian government's policy of legally prosecuting the killer of General Soleimani, the Iranian mission to the United Nations in New York said in a statement to Reuters news agency.

Trump, who as president approved the drone strike that killed Soleimani, has been mentioned as a potential target of the plot, but the project was not designed as a plot to assassinate him, a source told Reuters.

Garland said investigators have found no evidence that Merchant had any connection to the shootings in Pennsylvania earlier this year, which authorities say were carried out by a 20-year-old lone gunman.

Thwarted

Federal authorities identified Merchant, 46, as a Pakistani citizen who said he had a wife and children in Iran and who traveled frequently to Iran, Syria and Iraq.

Law enforcement foiled his plan before any attack could be carried out, they noted.

According to the complaint, an individual Merchant contacted in April to assist in his plot reported his activities to law enforcement and became a confidential informant.

Merchant told the informant that his plans also included stealing documents from a target and organizing protests in the United States, prosecutors allege.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement that the government was in contact with US authorities over the matter.

