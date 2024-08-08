What should employers do?





A stabbing attack in Southport last week that left three children dead and several others injured has sparked violent protests in cities across the UK after it was reported to have been sparked by misinformation about the suspect's identity and background.

With 400 people arrested and suspects facing court, Stephen Parkinson, the Director of Public Prosecutions for England and Wales, told the BBC he would “consider” charging some of the rioters with terrorism offences. Communities Secretary Jim McMahon also told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning (August 7) ​​that the Government was “concerned” about a list of 39 organisations supporting refugees and asylum seekers.

Rachel Cerf, the CIPD’s employee relations adviser, said: “We are appalled by the scenes of violence across the UK. We know that some employers may struggle to ensure their staff feel safe, but it is also possible that employees may be complicit in these acts of violence and discrimination.”

So what should companies do to support employees who feel vulnerable or are directly affected? And how should they respond if they suspect an employee is involved?

Unplanned closure

“With headlines and social media feeds filled with violent imagery, this can be a distressing and unsettling time for many people, including many businesses,” says Kate Palmer, Peninsula’s head of employment services. “Whether you’re trying to keep your staff safe or navigating workplace discord, there are a lot of HR issues at stake here.”

She added that some businesses, such as hotels, shops, bars and restaurants, as well as emergency services, had been directly affected and had been targeted by protesters, suffered damage or loss, or had workers “accidentally or intentionally” caught up in the riots. If there are concerns about whether a business can safely open or has to close due to damage, it should consider its contractual position with its employees.

“Employers have a duty of care to their employees, and that includes providing a safe place to work. Temporary closures may require employees to be furloughed, while other businesses may choose to ask employees to take unpaid leave or annual leave while they determine whether it is safe to reopen,” explains Palmer.

According to Elaine Hartley, national head of employment at Irwin Mitchell, companies should continue to pay employees who are able and willing to work unless they have a contractual right to fire or reduce their hours.

Similarly, Paul Holcroft, managing director of Kroner, said that unless employment contracts state otherwise, payment obligations would continue even if a business had to close or send employees home.

However, he stressed that employers can dismiss employees or place them on short-term work if the employment contract allows it, if it is a clear custom and practice within the workplace, if it is provided for in a collective agreement, or if the employer and employee agree on the circumstances.

Protecting employees who feel vulnerable

Palmer says if protests are disrupting employees’ commutes to work or making employees feel unsafe coming to work, employers could consider shifting their start and end times to avoid having employees leave or arrive at work while the protests are ongoing, and making sure no one leaves work alone if the company feels they are at risk of violence.

Surf agrees, saying if employees have concerns about the safety of their commute to work, employers should consider allowing employees to work from home as part of their duty of care.

“Workplace conflict continues to be a major challenge for employers and HR teams, and it’s important to understand the impact of our actions on our colleagues and communities. Racism is unacceptable in our society and workplace, and everyone deserves to feel safe and engaged at work,” she says.

Likewise, Liz Sebag-Montefiore, director and co-founder of 10Eighty, believes that human resources departments developing business continuity plans that include remote work or ensuring only essential employees are present during an incident can protect employees from the potential harm caused by such violent events.

“If a business cannot operate normally, employees may be required to perform tasks they would not normally perform under their employment contracts,” she explains.

“If employees are at risk from a health and safety perspective, employers must take appropriate steps to protect employees, perhaps by closing the workplace early. Employees may refuse to work if they fear for their health and safety. A good employer will be sensitive to the concerns of its employees.”

Sebag-Montefiore added that HR departments should monitor news, social media, government and police statements and advice, and interact with employees to ensure they are aware of any specific guidelines or procedures to follow in the event of disruption.

If an employee feels unsafe coming to work, the first thing they should talk to is HR and/or management to understand the risks to the employee, Lilac HR founder Shawna Hamilton-Higgins tells People Management.

“Some employees are more likely to be targeted by violence than others because of their beliefs or ethnicity,” she says. “Some may have to travel through the worst-affected areas or take public transportation.

“It is important that HR understands the risks to the individual and works with employees to find solutions that meet operational needs while protecting the individual’s safety.”

Hamilton-Higgins says alternatives include helping employees find a “travel buddy” to commute to work, paying for a taxi instead of taking the bus or going somewhere else, or simply offering them time off. “Don’t be afraid to think outside the box,” she explains. “Hopefully these measures are temporary, but the impact on employees will be long-lasting.”

Alan Price, BrightHR’s chief executive, also says that when employees are affected, the support they need will likely depend on what has happened to them and their individual circumstances. “Employers need to be sensitive to the issue and remind employees that there are emotional support facilities, such as employee assistance programs,” he says.

Employee Engagement

As with any illegal activity, HR departments have a legal obligation to report any criminal activity to the police so that appropriate action can be taken, says Shaquille Burt, founder of HR Hero for Hire.

“While individuals have the right to protest peacefully, it is clear that many crimes are being committed, including assault, vandalism, arson, drunkenness and disorderly conduct, and anti-social behaviour, so HR needs to be clear about what the issue is before reporting an individual to the police,” he explains.

“Contacting the police does not absolve HR from conducting its own investigation into your concerns using its disciplinary policies and procedures. If your concerns are valid, a suspension from work may be necessary while the investigation is conducted to protect your coworkers.”

Burt also points out that, as with any investigation, the individual's “dignity” must be respected, and so the situation must be handled “privately and confidentially” to avoid future concerns or retaliation from colleagues.

When it comes to employee engagement, including social media posts that incite violence, workers making discriminatory statements online or in the workplace, and videos showing them engaging in riots, Suff said companies need to be careful to “make sure they have all the necessary and relevant information before they act, and that a firm decision is not misconstrued as a knee-jerk reaction.”

“They need to consider the nature of the employee’s behavior, the employee’s role (e.g. whether it is a public-facing role) and the impact the employee’s behavior may have on the organization’s reputation,” she said.

Suff added that every organization should have a clear social media policy that outlines what is and is not acceptable behavior, and provides examples of what “could bring the organization into disrepute and the consequences of doing so, including potential disciplinary action.”

When it comes to the appropriate course of action to take if a worker is actively involved as a perpetrator, Huttley says it will depend on how long the employee has been there. “If they have been there for two years, you need to make sure there is a fair reason for the dismissal and follow fair procedures to avoid a claim of unfair dismissal.”

Hartley notes that employers are generally expected to conduct their own investigation into claims and determine whether disciplinary action is warranted. She says that violations of employer rules or policies, misconduct that could bring the employer into disrepute or affect the employee’s fitness to perform the job, are examples of potentially reasonable grounds for dismissal.

But the problem, Hartley added, is that “many people involved in these incidents are in custody awaiting trial or sentencing,” making it more difficult for employers to decide how to proceed after investigating and finding out the employee's side of the story.

Read the CIPD guide on how to support your staff during a crisis.

